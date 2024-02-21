Lara Jones Selected As Top Grit Performance Expert Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Lara Jones, Grit Performance Expert, Keynote Speaker, author, creator of the Global G.R.I.T. SystemTM and the Grit Type IndicatorTM, competitive athlete, and executive coach, was recently selected as the Top Grit Performance Expert of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding creation of a system for how anyone can develop grit, her leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.

Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.

With two decades of experience in the industry, and an incredibly inspiring story, Ms. Jones is one of the most requested speakers on grit and is a worldwide award-winning Grit Performance Expert, Keynote Speaker, Creator of the Global G.R.I.T. SystemTM, Creator of the Grit Type IndicatorTM, Founder and CEO of two global businesses“Be A Legend” and G.R.I.T. GlobalTM, accomplished author, competitive athlete and executive coach.



Originally from the UK, and now residing in Arizona, United States, Lara has worked with Fortune 100 companies, US military, celebrities, and executives to develop and enhance performance on multiple levels for leaders, teams, and entire organizations through her grit and leadership programs, workshops & trainings. Lara has been featured on numerous podcasts, worked with and spoken in front of many well known household names, including Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, KPMG, Northwestern Mutual, Schlumberger and more.

Understanding the psychology of high achievers, she has studied neuroplasticity, body language, tone of speech, and language in depth, and provides award winning Grit, Communication, Emotional Intelligence, Impact and Accountability Workshops as part of her programs to enhance performance for leaders, teams and individuals on multiple levels.

Lara has been featured in numerous publications for her grit, facing the devastating loss of her youngest son and nearly her own life. As the renowned Global Grit GirlTM, Lara has channeled her deep expertise and research into creating the Global G.R.I.T. SystemTM that is unveiled in her book,“Hunt or Be Hunted: How Anyone Can Develop Grit and lead Like a Legend”. This innovative and tailored framework identifies the four“elements” of grit and the four“types” of grit, accompanied by a bespoke adoption process that transforms theory into action, creating a bespoke quadrant for grit for anyone to develop.



Ms. Jones's areas of expertise include but are not limited to Keynote Speaking, Executive Coaching, Corporate Trainings and Workshops, Executive Retreats, Leadership Development, Team Building, and Training and Development with her bespoke Global G.R.I.T. SystemTM program.



Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Jones earned her Bachelor's degree in Psychology and Counseling from the University of Surrey in 2005 and studied her Master's degree in Mental Health Counseling from Walden University in 2014. She is also trained in Neuroscience Coaching and has a distinct understanding of how to rewire the brain to permanently break out of one's comfort zone.



Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Jones has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She has a track record of skyrocketing companies into multimillion-dollar empires. She has been crowned the WORLDWIDE STEVIE® Award Winner NINE-times, including“Woman of the Year,”“Female Entrepreneur of the Year,”“Female Executive of the Year,” and“Best Female Thought Leader of the Year” for her creation of the Global G.R.I.T. SystemTM. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Grit Performance Expert of the Year.

In addition to her successful career, Ms. Jones is a wife to a US Marine as well as a loving mother, while also serving on the advisory board for Warrior Rising, a national non-profit organization helping veterans transition from military to entrepreneurship. She also sits on the committee for Dignity Health's Foundation“Heaven Hummingbirds,” providing program development, emotional and psychological support for parents who have lost children through pregnancy and infant loss.

The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated:“Choosing Ms. Jones for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make.

She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala.”

Reflecting on her journey, Ms. Jones attributes her achievements to her perseverance, determination, resilient spirit, strong work ethic, and invaluable mentors. Outside of her professional endeavors, she excels in competitive fitness events at the professional level and finds solace in creative pursuits such as composing music and poetry, alongside enjoying outdoor activities like hiking and cherishing moments with her children.

Looking ahead, Ms. Jones envisions widespread adoption of her innovative Grit Type IndicatorTM, a tool she conceived and developed. This groundbreaking assessment empowers employers, employees, and individuals to discover their unique 'grit type' and understand their responses to adversity comprehensively. Her vision is for this tool to become standard practice, enabling every leader, employee, and individual to gain insights into their own strengths and areas for growth, thereby enhancing their suitability for current or future roles.

For more information please visit:



For media inquiries, please contact: ...



About IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries.

These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join.

You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.

IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires.

IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.

For More information on IAOTP please visit:

