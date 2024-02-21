Vger Presents His New Album: The Dark City

(MENAFN- GetNews) In an increasingly violent world, where the extremes seem being the only recourses, what will become of our sprawling cities? Are we going to experience a set of community spaces under the yoke of limitless powers or anarchies? What will become of our individual freedoms if we lose culture, science and free will? Blinded and manipulated without realizing it or through complacency, will we be pushed to repeat the worst extremities?

“The Dark City” is an auditory and emotional expedition inspired by the symbiosis of visual art and sound. Each track unfolds as a cinematic narrative, inviting the audience to delve into the intricacies of urban dystopias.

Available on all major streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer, this magnum opus reaffirms Vger's status as a visionary force in the electronic music landscape, as he takes on the role of a sonic alchemist. Melding genres like new age, ambient, cinematic, darkwave and industrial,“The Dark City” promises an immersive journey for global audiences.

