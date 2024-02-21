Breaking: Top OTC Stocks Making Headlines This Week! HNRC, SNNC, HALB, GEVI, PBIO

(MENAFN- GetNews) As the trading week wraps up, it might be opportune for investors to delve into stocks on the OTC markets that garnered attention among traders. Here are five stocks worth monitoring.

Houston Natural Resources Corporation (OTC: HNRC), renowned for its operations in the oil and natural gas sectors, unveiled a significant development this week regarding its strategic pivot towards the digital economy. On February 14, 2024, the company announced the successful conversion of its 9% stake in Cunningham Mining into a digital asset token. This innovative initiative positions the company to potentially revolutionize the mining sector through digital technology. The announcement highlighted that the prominent mining site, Nugget Trap Placer Claim, would undergo a transformative journey into the digital realm.



Sibannac Inc. (OTC: SNNC), a Nevada-based corporation, garnered attention on February 15, 2024, with a significant shareholder update. The company revealed its intention to provide an update following the enthusiastic response to its campus community launch. Sibannac Inc. highlighted the considerable interest from various parties regarding the involvement of The Campus Community in their brand development as part of the spin-off initiative.



Halberd Corporation (OTC: HALB) gained attention on February 8, 2024, following its announcement regarding the approval of testing protocols for its TBI (traumatic brain injury)-mitigating nasal spray at Mississippi State University. The Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee granted the approval. Additionally, Halberd Corporation stated in the news release that Dr. Russell Carr, the primary investigator, had commenced preparations to expand the Phase 1 pilot test program, which had concluded with positive results last year. And on February 6, 2024, that its executives, along with those from Athena GTX, were interviewed by 'The Street Reports'. The interview primarily centered on the collaboration between the two companies to propel groundbreaking technologies for government contracts. Listen Now!



General Enterprise Ventures Inc. (OTC: GEVI) made a notable announcement on February 14, 2024, regarding its subsidiary, Mighty Fire Breaker. The company revealed that San Diego Fire Rescue (SDFR) would begin utilizing the Mighty Fire Breaker MFB 31 CitroTech to address the ongoing wildfire threat. Concerns and threats related to wildfires among SDFR personnel were highlighted. The product's accreditations facilitated SDFR's decision to adopt it.



Pressure BioSciences Inc. (OTC: PBIO) is renowned for its efforts in developing high-pressure-based instruments applicable across various industries. On February 15, 2024, the company disclosed its achievement in centralizing operations within the Boston area. This consolidation enabled the company to seamlessly bring together all personnel into a state-of-the-art facility tailored for advanced research and development, formulation services, and advanced equipment development and production. Furthermore, the facility was designated for contract manufacturing utilizing Pressure BioSciences' Ultra Shear Technology platform.





