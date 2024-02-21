Vanguard Chargeback Protection Sets New Standard For Vacation Rental Industry With Groundbreaking Chargeback Management Solutions

(MENAFN- GetNews) The vacation rental and E-commerce sectors are being disrupted by a powerful chargeback management and fraud prevention company offering matchless protection against chargebacks. Boasting an impressive win rate of over 60% against chargebacks, Vanguard helps businesses protect their earnings from $117.47 billion in estimated friendly fraud losses by 2023, nearly twice the industry's average rate.

Vanguard Chargeback Protection is revolutionizing how vacation rental companies safeguard their revenue. With a specialized focus on vacation rentals, short-term rentals (STR), and E-commerce businesses, Vanguard is leveling the playing field against the growing threat of chargebacks and friendly fraud.

This is in an age where the chargebacks are predicted to increase to $117.47 billion by 2023, and 86% of these disputes are called friendly fraud-a trend surging at 41% every two years. So Vanguard Chargeback Protection comes up as a friend in need. It has an inventive strategy that has blown away its chargeback win rates with an average triumph score marking above sixty than the industry's thirty-two on average.

“Chargebacks cost vacation rental companies and homeowners millions of dollars annually in lost revenue. Vanguard helps you protect and recover your homeowners' revenue and prevent chargebacks before they even happen,” said Janet Curiel, VP of Operations at Vanguard. Mick Maimes, VP of Sales, added,“The average business owner reported a chargeback win rate of 32%. Our average chargeback win rate is over 60%.”

The company is a provider that tailors its entire range of services to meet the specific requirements of the vacation rental industry . Through chargeback prevention and alerts, chargeback representation and management, fraud interception, and direct booking setup and consulting, Vanguard ensures businesses involved in vacation rentals can focus on their primary task – pleasing each client with their superb service.

The need for complete chargeback protection is highlighted by increasing E-commerce fraud attempts and 75% of stores reporting increased fraud in 2021. Vanguard's mix of experience-based and dual technology approaches provides a strong defense against fraudulent activities, thus maintaining the health of businesses' payment processing systems.

They are experts in marketing sites like Booking, Airbnb, and Trip Advisor, among others, and handling direct bookings. It is one of the leading solutions businesses can apply to reduce the chargeback effect on their operations.

“Our strategy combines technology with hands-on experience to prevent chargebacks, resolve disputes, and recover revenue. We're not just a service provider; we're your vacation home's sword and shield against chargebacks,” said a spokesperson for Vanguard.

As the threat of chargebacks and friendly fraud grows, Vanguard Chargeback Protection stands ready to assist vacation rental companies and E-commerce businesses navigate these challenges. With millions in revenue already recovered for its clients, Vanguard is committed to protecting businesses and enhancing their return on investment.

For more information about Vanguard Chargeback Protection and to request a demo, individuals can explore the official website .