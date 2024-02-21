Nasdaq Stocks Are Taking Center Stage This Week! DYAI, MRVI, SPWR, VTAK, KAVL, INBS

(MENAFN- GetNews) The NASDAQ stands as one of the largest stock exchanges globally, attracting significant attention from investors worldwide. This feature offers a brief overview of five stocks listed on the NASDAQ that garnered attention throughout the week.



Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) gained attention on February 14, 2024, following its announcement of a collaboration with Cygnus Technologies, a division of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI) . Under the agreement, Dyadic International Inc. would partner to quantify host cell proteins extracted from the patented C1-cell filamentous fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica. It was further highlighted that, in accordance with the agreement terms, Cygnus had also formulated the C1 HCP ELISA Kit, which would be accessible for both Dyadic International and Cygnus. The news release emphasized the critical role of HCP (host cell proteins) in ensuring quality control throughout the biopharmaceutical development process.



SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR) made headlines on February 15, 2024, as it unveiled its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter. The company reported a loss of $123.9 million, equivalent to 71 cents per share. However, after adjusting for one-time expenses and gains, the loss amounted to $1 per share. SunPower Corp.'s performance fell short of analysts' forecasts, with the average estimate of projections from 10 analysts, as per Zacks Investment Research, standing at 27 cents per share.



Catheter Precision Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: VTAK) is a pioneering technology firm dedicated to advancing technology for electrophysiological procedures aimed at treating cardiac arrhythmias. On January 25, 2024, the company revealed the appointment of a new distributor for the Turkish territory for its VIVO 3D mapping system, along with a new distributor for its LockeT product in Brazil. Additional expansion announcements are anticipated throughout 2024.



Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) , the sole distributor of all products manufactured by BIDI Vapor LLC, issued a business update on February 14, 2024. The update, conveyed through a letter from President, Executive Chairman, and Interim Chief Executive Officer Barry M. Hopkins, highlighted significant transitions at Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. since the conclusion of its fiscal year on October 31, 2023. Hopkins noted the implementation of new management and board members, alongside notable strides in augmenting sales.



Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology firm specializing in offering rapid, intelligent, and non-invasive testing solutions. Recently, the company disclosed its anticipated unaudited revenues for the six-month period ending on December 31, 2023, projected at $1.56 million. This marks a significant year-on-year increase of 337%. Furthermore, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. announced an anticipated 114% year-over-year rise in unaudited revenues for the second fiscal quarter. These optimistic forecasts are attributed to the growing awareness surrounding the company's flagship product, the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System.





