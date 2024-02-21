Sound Technology Ltd Announced As New Bluesound Professional Distributor In UK

(MENAFN- GetNews) Highly diversified commercial A/V distributors set to grow brand in the UK and Ireland

FEBRUARY 19, 2024 – TORONTO, CANADA – Bluesound Professional, the premium distributed audio ecosystem for commercial spaces, has appointed Sound Technology Ltd, a Midwich Group company, to grow the brand's reach in the UK and Ireland. The appointment takes effect immediately.



From left: Graeme Harrison, VP and GM of Bluesound Professional; Ali Charters, Business Manager, Sound Technology Ltd.; Steve Fay, Managing Director, Sound Technology Ltd. Photo taken at ISE 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

Based in Hertfordshire, UK, Sound Technology Ltd is one of the most respected commercial A/V distributors in the region. Its network of integrators have designed and built sophisticated A/V systems in a variety of verticals including sporting arenas, transport hubs, shopping centres, and educational facilities. Sound Technology Ltd became part of the Midwich Group, a global conglomerate of companies, in 2017.

Bluesound Professional is the world's first complete solution for decentralized streaming audio distribution for commercial spaces. Incorporating hardware, software controls and remote monitoring, natively integrated business music services, strong technical support, and an open API, Bluesound Professional offers integrators the ability to easily design, install, setup, and use audio streaming for small one-zone projects through to large multi-zone facilities, and everything in between.

“We are very proud to represent Bluesound Professional as its unique endpoint streaming solutions are cutting edge for this industry,” says Alison Charters, Business Manager, Sound Technology Ltd.“The versatility of the solutions it offers will help our network of integrators grow their businesses by creating new revenue streams while also cutting costs.”

“Sound Technology have such deep roots in the commercial A/V sector with an excellent network of experienced integrators,” adds Graeme Harrison, Vice-President and General Manager of Bluesound Professional.“We look forward to seeing the kinds of interesting and novel installations that our products will be used in.”

For more information please contact Sound Technology Ltd on 01462 480000 and visit .

ABOUT BLUESOUND PROFESSIONAL

Bluesound Professional is a fusion of hardware and software that is purpose-built for high performance networked audio for retail shops, bars, restaurants, hotels, gyms, and other commercial applications. End users can connect and control nearly any audio source, including streaming services, internet radio, or networked hard drives, while installers can confidently specify rack-mounted hardware that integrates seamlessly with smart controllers. Powered by BluOS, an award-winning multi-zone audio management software platform, made native in a comprehensive range of controllers, streamers, amplifiers, and speakers, Bluesound Professional makes commercial audio installation projects easy to configure, deliver, and use. Bluesound Professional is a division of Lenbrook International, renowned manufacturers of premium audio technologies for residential and commercial applications.