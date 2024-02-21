(MENAFN- GetNews)





“Olive Oil Market Set to Exceed US$ 29770 Million by 2030, Driven by 15.7% CAGR” The Olive Oil Market is anticipated to exceed US$ 29770 million by 2030, showcasing a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. This growth is attributed to increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with olive oil consumption and its rising popularity in culinary applications.

Synopsis

Olive Oil is high nutritive product extracted from the fresh olive fruits. Olive Oil is the key component of Mediterranean diet, found in countries such as Spain, Greece and Italy. It is commercially manufactured by crushing or grinding olives and extracting oil from it through various chemical and mechanical process.

The global Olive Oil Market was valued at US$ 18560 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 29770 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Europe is the largest market with about 67% revenue market share.

The key players are Lamasia, Sovena Group, Gallo, Grup Pons, Maeva Group, Ybarra, Jaencoop, Deoleo, Carbonell, Hojiblanca, Mueloliva, Borges, Olivoila, BETIS, Minerva etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 77% revenue market share.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Olive Oil, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Olive Oil.

Report Scope

The Olive Oil market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of sales volume (K MT) and revenue ($ millions), considering 2023 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2019 to 2030. This report segments the global Olive Oil market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by Type, by Application, and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Olive Oil manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, sales volume, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by Type, by Application, and by regions.

By Company



Lamasia

Sovena Group

Gallo

Grup Pons

Maeva Group

Ybarra

Jaencoop

Deoleo

Carbonell

Hojiblanca

Mueloliva

Borges

Olivoila

BETIS Minerva





Segment by Type



Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Olive Oil Olive Pomace Oil





Segment by Application



Cooking

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals Others





Consumption by Region



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Netherlands)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, China Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey)





Chapter Outline

Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by region, by Type, by Application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 2: Detailed analysis of Olive Oil manufacturers competitive landscape, price, sales and revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 3: Sales, revenue of Olive Oil in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and market size of each country in the world.

Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments by Application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 6: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product sales, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 7: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 8: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 9: The main points and conclusions of the report.

