Instead Of Wrapping' : Escapewelt Lauches A New Series Of Innovative Gift Puzzles

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 20, 2024 9:36 am - The line includes three Wooden Secret Boxes and the New CRYPTEX Inspired by "The Da Vinci Code". These puzzle boxes merge the art of gifting with the thrill of problem-solving, offering a unique challenge that unveils the hidden present within.

“Instead of wrapping": EscapeWelt launches a new series of innovative gift puzzles

This line of 3D wooden puzzles is the latest innovation in eco-friendly gifting, a creative gift solution that doubles as an engaging alternative to conventional gift wrapping. This novel collection not only stands out as a memorable standalone gift but also transforms the gifting experience with an eco-conscious twist.

To access the gift inside, you must solve a puzzle: it is not so hard, but rather fascinating. Each box contains its unique riddle, usually taking about 20-30 minutes to solve.

SECRET MAZE BOX - navigate the ball through the magical maze and unveil the secrets of the box. Its elegant design and shape transform it into a piece of art that will adorn your interior.

SECRET LOCK BOX - Uncover the profound mysteries of the box by following the clues of its external symbols and moving the components

TREASURE BOX - prove your ingenuity by determining the rotation order of the four keys. Add a personal touch by leaving a wish on a card in the secret compartment at the back.

"EscapeWelt's new secret boxes are not just puzzles, they are a blend of beauty, innovation, and sustainability. Equipped with captivating, yet accessible challenges, these boxes are designed to be treasured as much for their aesthetics as for the memorable experience they provide," the company states.

About EscapeWelt

EscapeWelt creates handmade puzzles that bring the excitement of escape rooms to your home with the line of unique jigsaw puzzles and 3D puzzle boxes. After years of successful escape rooms in Germany, EscapeWelt began crafting puzzles to allow people worldwide to enjoy the thrill of intellectual games. Having sold more than 300,000 puzzles in over 30 countries, the company continues to innovate and thrill with its creations.