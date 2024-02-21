Common India Hosts Webinar Featuring Nirmal Khatri & Pranav Joshi

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 20, 2024 10:34 am - Common India is excited to announce its upcoming webinar on February 28th, 2024, focusing on DB2 best practices and advanced techniques on the IBM i platform.

Mumbai, India - February 19, 2024 – Following the resounding success of its recent webinar featuring Programmers presenters Rahul Pareek and Avadhoot Nitave on“The Power of Integrating Data Across Platforms” held on February 14th, Common India, a leading provider of educational resources and networking opportunities for IBM i professionals, is excited to announce its upcoming webinar on February 28th, 2024, focusing on DB2 best practices and advanced techniques on the IBM i platform.

This exclusive webinar will feature speakers Nirmal Khatri, Vice President of Technology at Programmers, and Pranav Joshi, Technology Specialist at Programmers. With a combined experience of over 33 years in IBM i solution design, architecture, and implementation, Nirmal and Pranav bring unparalleled expertise to the table.

Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into a wide range of topics, including query optimization, essential DB2 tools and techniques, analysis of query execution information, system disk utilization, system performance checks, multi-processing functionality of DB manager, and the usage of QAQQINI query options.

Nirmal Khatri, recognized as IBM's Champion in 2024, boasts more than 17 years of experience in the IBM i ecosystem. His deep understanding of technology, coupled with his innovative approach, has positioned him as a thought leader in the industry.

Pranav Joshi, a seasoned Technology Specialist at Programmers, brings over 16 years of hands-on experience in designing and implementing IBM i solutions. His wealth of knowledge and practical insights make him a valuable resource for attendees seeking to optimize their DB2 practices.

Their wealth of experience and expertise will provide attendees with actionable strategies to maximize the potential of DB2 on the IBM i platform.

Programmers, headquartered in Dallas, is a software development firm that has operated for over a decade, serving clients worldwide. Since 2012, they have established themselves as a trusted software innovation partner for Fortune 500 organizations and companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Their team of skilled professionals offers a comprehensive suite of software engineering and consultancy services catering to technology users. With specialized knowledge in Microsoft Windows applications (desktop and web), IBMi/AS400, and Google productivity tools, they deliver smooth transformations and implement superior application and optimization strategies.