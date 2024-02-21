Author Jeffrey Marshall Brings Thrilling Tale To LA Times Festival Of Books With 'Squeeze Plays'

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 20, 2024 2:32 pm - Los Angeles, CA - February 20, 2024 - Author Jeffrey Marshall, renowned for his gripping narratives and incisive storytelling, will be showcasing his latest novel, Squeeze Plays, at this year's LA Times Festival of Books.

"Squeeze Plays" is a compelling contemporary tale that delves into the intertwined realms of money, power, and corruption. Set against the backdrop of New York and London, the novel intricately weaves together the lives of a bank chief executive, a tabloid publisher, and a cunning Russian oligarch, whose ambitions clash in a high-stakes game of intrigue. With themes of financial and sexual blackmail, Marshall's narrative captivates readers with its sharp dialogue, vivid descriptions, and satirical portrayal of the elite.

Published by Atmosphere Press, "Squeeze Plays" has garnered widespread acclaim since its release on June 25, 2022. Available in both e-book and paperback formats, the book has earned accolades such as the Book Excellence Award in 2023 and recognition as a ShelfUnbound Notable 100 Indie book. Its availability spans various online platforms, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Apple, and Draft2Digital.

Now living in Scottsdale, AZ, Marshall is a retired journalist and former editor of two national business magazines. He has freelanced for over 30 publications, showcasing his versatility across genres. The author of earlier novels Little Miss Sure Shot and Undetected, his short fiction published has appeared in online magazines like Bright Flash Literary Review, Ariel Chart, and Vocal.

"Squeeze Plays" promises to offer attendees a glimpse into Marshall's masterful storytelling and his insightful exploration of contemporary societal dynamics.

Book Highlights:

.Gripping contemporary narrative exploring themes of money, power, and corruption.

.Set in the bustling metropolises of New York and London, offering a vivid backdrop for the story's unfolding.

.Intricately woven plotlines featuring a bank chief executive, a tabloid publisher, and a cunning Russian oligarch.

.Sharp dialogue and satirical portrayal of the lives of the elite, offering readers a thought-provoking and entertaining read.