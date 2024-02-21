Astaguru's Upcoming Art Auction To Offer A Treasure Trove Of Modern Indian Art

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 20, 2024 11:26 pm - AstaGuru's upcoming 'Dimensions Defined' auction will feature a meticulously curated catalog of modern Indian art, presenting significant works by iconic Indian modernists.

Each piece in the auction reflects the diverse and ever-changing artistic landscape in India over the past decades. The curation offers an eclectic selection of works by eminent artists, including Jamini Roy, Amrita Sher-Gil, Rabindranath Tagore, M. F. Husain, S. H. Raza, K. H. Ara, F. N. Souza, Krishen Khanna, Ram Kumar, Jogen Chowdhury, G.R. Santosh, J. Swaminathan, K. Laxma Goud, Thota Vaikuntam, K. K. Hebbar, Bikash Bhattacharjee, Sakti Burman, Akbar Padamsee, B. Vithal, H. A. Gade, Satish Gujral and Manu Parekh amongst others. The selection also includes sculptural masterpieces by eminent artists such as Himmat Shah, Amarnath Sehgal, Dhanraj Bhagat and Prodosh Dasgupta. The auction is scheduled for February 22-23, 2024.

Talking about the upcoming auction, Sunny Chandiramani (Senior Vice President, Client Relations) AstaGuru auction house says:“We take great care to curate a collection that traverses decades, presenting the unfolding tapestry of Indian art through the masterpieces of renowned modernists. This auction offers a distinctive opportunity for art enthusiasts and collectors to procure extraordinary pieces, each narrating a captivating story of creativity and inspiration. The thoughtfully chosen artworks, including those by luminaries of the PAG generation, mirror the diverse and dynamic artistic panorama that has significantly influenced our cultural narrative.”

S H Raza:

Adorning the cover of the catalog is a beautiful work by S H Raza, estimated to be acquired for INR 1,50,00,000 – 2,00,00,000. Executed by S H Raza in 1977, this landscape is a fine example of the artist's preoccupation with utilizing colours as symbols. While his early landscapes, executed during the 1950s, depicted several figurative elements, as time progressed, they appeared less and were substituted by expressionism. These vibrant bursts of colour were further enhanced by the palette and brushstrokes.

Rabindranath Tagore:

The auction will also offer a rare gem for collectors, a handwritten notebook by legendary artist and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. The presented lot is a historically significant manuscript that details writings on Poush Sankranti, penned by Rabindranath Tagore in February 1930 at Shantiniketan. It is estimated to be acquired at INR 60,00,000 – 80,00,000.

M.F. Husain:

Another unique inclusion is lot no 115, a large-scale copper plate triptych by M F Husain, estimated to sell at INR 2,00,00,000 – 3,00,00,0000. Since not many such sculptures are known to have been created by Husain, this unique work engraved with intricate design offers a great insight into Husain's multifaceted artistic approach. Four wood cut works painted by the artist are also a part of the upcoming auction.

Akbar Padamsee:

Lot number 28 is a magnificent work by Akbar Padamsee, which he executed during an extremely vital transitional phase of his career. Executed in 1963, the presented work is among the abstracted landscapes which became a formative ground of Padamsee's famous metascapes work. This lot will be offered with an estimate of INR 3,00,00,000 – 4,00,00,000.

Thota Vaikuntam:

Lot no. 178 is a majestic creation by artist Thota Vaikuntam and captures the scene of a little Krishen gorging on butter in the artist's signature style motifs and colours. A large-scale creation spanning ten feet, it is estimated to be acquired at INR 80,00,000 – 1,20,00,000.

V S Gaitonde:

A work by one of India's most revered modernists V S Gaitonde will also feature in the upcoming auction. VS Gaitonde's eventual arrival upon the visual portrayal of the conscience was an elaborate evolutionary journey substantiated by his internal findings. This work, lot no. 83, is estimated to sell at INR 60,00,000 – 80,00,000.

About AstaGuru:

AstaGuru has been at the forefront of bridging the gap between art aficionados and rare collectibles since its inception in 2008. Specializing in a wide array of categories, from art to vintage cars, AstaGuru provides a seamless online auction experience, allowing enthusiasts to bid from anywhere in the world.