Minister Of State For Interior Affairs Hosts US Homeland Security Under Secretary

Minister of State for Interior Affairs H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al Thani met yesterday with Under Secretary for Policy at the US Department of Homeland Security H E Robert Silvers, who is currently visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations in the security fields and ways to support and develop them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
