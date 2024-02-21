               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Minister Of State For Interior Affairs Hosts US Homeland Security Under Secretary


2/21/2024 3:02:26 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for Interior Affairs H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al Thani met yesterday with Under Secretary for Policy at the US Department of Homeland Security H E Robert Silvers, who is currently visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations in the security fields and ways to support and develop them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

