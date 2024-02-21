India-China Hold Fresh Round Of Talks, Agree To Maintain 'Peace', 'Tranquility'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) India and China have agreed to maintain "peace" and "tranquility" on the ground in eastern Ladakh during 21st round of Corps Commander level meeting on Chushul-Moldo border.

The meeting was held on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

The MEA said: "The discussions built on the previous rounds sought complete disengagement in the remaining areas along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh as an essential basis for restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas. The two sides shared their perspectives on this in the talks held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere.

"The two sides have agreed to maintain communication on the way ahead through the relevant military and diplomatic mechanisms. They also committed to maintaining peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas in the interim."

According to the defence experts, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector.

The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.