Mercedes-Benz initiates worldwide retrieval for around 250K cars

(MENAFN) A spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz has officially confirmed on Tuesday the initiation of a widespread recall affecting approximately 250,000 cars worldwide. This recall, previously listed in the database of the Federal Motor Vehicles Office in Germany, targets various models from the manufacturer's lineup, including the AMG GT, C-Class, CLE, E-Class, EQE, EQS, GLC, S-Class, and SL, all of the general production year 2023.



The scope of this recall extends beyond Germany, with an anticipated recall of over 37,000 cars in the country alone. The Federal Motor Vehicles Office has outlined the specific concern, indicating that certain valves within the affected vehicles may not meet the necessary technical standards. This deficiency poses various risks, including the potential for engine failure and, notably, an increased risk of fire.



In response to these safety concerns, Mercedes-Benz has committed to addressing the issue promptly and comprehensively. A spokesperson clarified that affected vehicles will undergo precautionary measures, with specific parts slated for replacement to mitigate the identified risks. Importantly, these repairs will be carried out at no cost to the vehicle owners, underscoring the manufacturer's commitment to customer safety and satisfaction.



The repair process is expected to vary in duration, with Mercedes-Benz estimating a timeframe ranging from two to five and a half hour per vehicle, contingent upon the necessary preparations involved. This thorough approach aims to ensure that each affected vehicle receives the requisite attention and enhancements to rectify the identified issues effectively.

