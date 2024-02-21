Online In-Flight Shopping Market Is Estimated To Develop At A Substantial CAGR For The Duration Of The Prediction.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Online in-flight shopping

Online In-Flight Shopping Market Trends to Witness Astonishing Growth With projected to reach $825.3 Million by 2030

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global online in-flight shopping market generated $232.3 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $825.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in number of international and domestic air passengers and growth in the aviation industry have boosted the growth of the global online in-flight shopping market. However, on board retail and personal in-flight chefs hinders the market growth. On the contrary, government initiatives for sustainable air connectivity growth are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected the online in-flight shopping industry due to ban on international travel during the first phase of the pandemic.

Moreover, several international flights got cancelled during the lockdown period. This affected the market.

The report segments the global online in-flight shopping market on the basis of aircraft class, flight type, shopping type, and region.

Based on aircraft class, the economy class segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. However, the first class segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the market.

On the basis of flight type, the low cost segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. However, the full service segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market.

The global online in-flight shopping market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding nearly half of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

The global online in-flight shopping market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Inmarsat plc, AirAsia Group, Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines AG, The Emirates Group, Singapore Airlines Limited, Thomas Cook Airlines Ltd, airfree, EasyJet Airline Company Limited, and SKYdeals.

