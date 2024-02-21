Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size To Hit US$ 5.2 Billion By 2032 | Grow CAGR By 4.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Onychomycosis Treatment Market size

Onychomycosis is a fungal infection that occurs in the fingernails and toenails that can lead to discomfort, chronic pain and disfigurement.

NEW YORK, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATE, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“Onychomycosis Treatment Market Report by Disease Type (Distal Subungual Onychomycosis, Proximal Subungual Onychomycosis, White Superficial Onychomycosis, Candidal Onychomycosis, and Others), Treatment Type (Laser Therapy, Photodynamic Therapy, Drug Treatment), Drug Class (Allylamine, Azole, Griseofulvin, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospitals and Clinics, Online Stores, Retail Pharmacies, and Others), and Region 2024-2032“, The global onychomycosis treatment market size reached US$ 3.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Onychomycosis Treatment Industry:

Rising Prevalence of Onychomycosis:

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the onychomycosis treatment market is the rising prevalence of the condition worldwide. Onychomycosis, commonly known as toenail fungus or nail fungus, is a fungal infection of the nails caused by dermatophytes, yeast, or molds. It is estimated that approximately 10% of the global population is affected by onychomycosis, with higher prevalence rates observed among older adults, individuals with compromised immune systems, and those with certain underlying health conditions such as diabetes. As the aging population grows and the prevalence of risk factors such as diabetes and peripheral vascular disease increases, the incidence of onychomycosis is expected to rise, driving demand for effective treatment options, and driving market growth.

Technological Advancements and Product Innovation:

Technological advancements and product innovation play a crucial role in driving growth and competitiveness within the onychomycosis treatment market. Manufacturers are continually investing in research and development to introduce new and improved treatment modalities, formulations, and delivery systems. These advancements include the development of novel antifungal agents with enhanced efficacy, broader spectrum activity, and improved safety profiles, as well as innovative treatment formulations such as nail lacquers, gels, creams, and patches. Moreover, there is a growing focus on the development of combination therapies and drug-device combinations to enhance treatment outcomes and patient compliance. As manufacturers innovate and introduce more effective and patient-friendly treatment options, the market is expected to witness further growth and expansion.

Increasing Awareness and Patient Education Initiatives:

Another major factor influencing the growth of the onychomycosis treatment market is the increasing awareness and patient education initiatives aimed at promoting early diagnosis, treatment adherence, and preventive measures. Healthcare professionals, patient advocacy groups, and pharmaceutical companies are actively involved in raising awareness about the signs, symptoms, and risk factors of onychomycosis, as well as the importance of seeking timely medical intervention. Additionally, educational campaigns emphasize the significance of maintaining good foot hygiene, wearing breathable footwear, and avoiding shared footwear and nail grooming tools to prevent the spread of fungal infections. As awareness levels rise and individuals become more proactive about managing onychomycosis, there is a growing demand for effective treatment options, driving market growth and improving patient outcomes.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cipla Limited

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Galderma SA

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Lumenis Ltd.

Moberg Pharma AB

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

The OTC Lab B.V.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Disease Type:

Distal Subungual Onychomycosis

Proximal Subungual Onychomycosis

White Superficial Onychomycosis

Candidal Onychomycosis

Others

Distal subungual onychomycosis is the largest disease type segment in the market because it is the most common form of onychomycosis, affecting the nail bed and underside of the nail plate, leading to a higher demand for treatments targeting this type.

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Laser Therapy

Photodynamic Therapy

Drug Treatment

Drug treatment is the largest treatment type segment in the market as it encompasses a wide range of pharmaceutical options such as oral antifungal medications, topical creams, and nail lacquers, which are the primary treatment modalities prescribed by healthcare professionals for managing onychomycosis.

Breakup by Drug Class:

Allylamine

Azole

Griseofulvin

Others

Based on drug class, the market has been divided into allylamine, azole, griseofulvin, and others.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospitals and Clinics

Online Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Retail pharmacies represent the largest distribution channel segment in the market because they offer convenient access to prescription and over-the-counter onychomycosis treatments, allowing patients to obtain medications directly or through prescriptions filled by healthcare providers.

Explore Full Report with Table of Contents:

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America is the largest region in the market due to factors such as a higher prevalence of onychomycosis, greater awareness of treatment options, and a well-established healthcare infrastructure supporting diagnosis and treatment efforts within the region.

Global Onychomycosis Treatment Market Trends:

The growing emphasis on the development of novel treatment options, including topical and systemic antifungal medications, represents one of the key factors influencing the growth of the onychomycosis treatment market across the globe. There is an increasing adoption of combination therapies, such as oral and topical antifungal agents used concurrently or sequentially, to improve treatment efficacy and patient outcomes. Additionally, there is a trend towards the introduction of patient-friendly treatment formulations, such as nail lacquers and patches, offering convenience and ease of application for individuals managing onychomycosis.

Moreover, there is a growing focus on patient education and awareness initiatives to promote early diagnosis, adherence to treatment regimens, and preventive measures, driving market growth and improving patient care in the global onychomycosis treatment market.

