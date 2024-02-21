Russia finishes shipment of 200K tons of free grain to 6 African countries

(MENAFN) Following through on a pledge made by President Vladimir Putin in July, Russia has successfully concluded its initiative to dispatch 200,000 tons of complimentary grain to six African countries, as confirmed by Russia's Agriculture Minister, Dmitry Patrushev. Patrushev conveyed this accomplishment during a recent meeting held in the presence of President Putin, outlining the distribution of shipments wherein 50,000 tons were allocated to both Somalia and the Central African Republic, while Mali, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, and Eritrea each received 25,000 tons.



The commitment to deliver grain without charge to these nations was initially made by President Putin during a summit with African leaders, underscoring Russia's dedication to supporting regions facing food insecurity. This endeavor gains particular significance in light of Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, an agreement permitting Ukraine to export grains through Black Sea ports despite ongoing hostilities involving Russia. President Putin criticized the former accord, arguing that it inadequately addressed the urgent needs of the designated nations, prompting Russia to initiate its own direct assistance program.



Agriculture Minister Patrushev highlighted the swift execution of the grain deliveries, attributing their promptness to the sustained diplomatic relations and enhanced cooperation fostered between Russia and African countries following the Russian-African summit. This efficient distribution of wheat stands as a testament to Russia's commitment to fortifying ties with African nations and providing timely humanitarian aid to those grappling with food shortages.

