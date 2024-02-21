Kahramaa Wins Award At Gulf Engineering Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Dubai: The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) won one of the awards at the 25th Gulf Engineering Forum for its Tarsheed Smart EV Charging Platform project. The project was selected in the smart systems and robotics category. The forum was attended by more than 500 participants to discuss the latest trends in the engineering sector.

The event serves as a platform for exchanging ideas, experiences, and developing smart engineering solutions, bringing together decision-makers at both local and regional levels to discuss issues and develop solutions related to optimal engineering use in addressing challenges.

This is the first time that Kahramaa has won this award from the forum, which also saw the Sustainable City in Dubai win the award for its projects, and honoured a number of doctors and engineering pioneers from various Gulf countries and a number of heads of engineering bodies in the region.

The forum featured dialogues and workshops spanning two days, presented by a group of engineers, researchers, and academics, addressing topics such as construction systems, bioengineering, medical biotechnology, and infrastructure.