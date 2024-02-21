(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hakoora Invites Diners to Savour a Tempting Iftar Experience this Ramadan







This culinary oasis in the heart of Downtown Dubai welcomes diners to indulge in an array of tantalising cuisine from its Ramadan set menu, priced at AED140 per person





Dubai, UAE (February 2024): As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Hakoora, the delightful culinary destination located in Downtown Dubai, is delighted to unveil its exclusive Iftar menu at View by Hakoora, the enchanting outdoor haven that captivates guests with its scenic views and modern elegance. Throughout the holy month, the engaging venue welcomes diners to indulge in gastronomic excellence as it showcases an exceptional set menu tailored just for the occasion.



Nestled amid the picturesque surroundings of Downtown Dubai, View by Hakoora offers an extraordinary outdoor dining experience, providing guests with a harmonious blend of nature and culinary excellence. The expansive terrace, adorned with breathtaking views of the iconic Burj Khalifa, sets the stage for an unforgettable Iftar celebration under the starlit sky.

To commence this epicure's dream, guests will be welcomed with a refreshing array of dates and signature drinks, including Ayran, Tamarind, and Jallab, setting the tone for the evening ahead. The culinary adventure continues with heartwarming Lentil Soup, before an assortment of Cold Appetisers featuring Lebanese bread, Classic Hummus, Muhammara, Eggplant Mutabal, and Beetroot Salad adorn the table.

The journey into Hakoora's Iftar experience reaches new heights with the Hot Appetisers, which boast a medley of flavours such as Fatteh Hummus, Parmesan & Garlic Chicken Lollipops, and Mixed Mini Fatayer. Guests are then invited to select from one of the delectable mains, including Seabass Sayadieh or Lamb Kabsa, each promising a burst of authenticity.



The culinary indulgence concludes on a sweet note with a tempting Dessert Platter featuring Knafeh, Strawberry Macarons, and Luqaimat, offering a delightful symphony of flavours to end the meal.



Priced at AED140 per person, Hakoora's Ramadan Iftar set menu is an invitation to savour the unique spirit of Ramadan in a sophisticated and inviting outdoor setting. This exclusive experience is available throughout the holy month, with reservations now open for those seeking to create cherished memories with family and friends.

For reservations and more information, please call or WhatsApp on +971 52 384 7320



Offer: Iftar set menu featuring soups, appetisers, mains, and desserts



Price: AED140 per person



*For bookings, call or Whatsapp +97152 384 7320