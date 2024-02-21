Scibase: Year-End Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) January 1 - December 31, 2023 STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth quarter in figures Net sales were TSEK

5,764 (4,962), +16%. The loss after tax was TSEK

20,541 (15,460). The loss per share was SEK

0.17 (0.23). The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK

17,352 (14,593). The gross margin was 73.5% (61.4%). Electrode sales volume increased by 5% and was 12,044 (11,444) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 25%. January - December in figures Net sales were TSEK

23,245 (17,890), +30%. The loss after tax was TSEK

55,585 (43,174). The loss per share was SEK

0.51 (0.63). The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK

51,984 (44,466). The gross margin was 69.0% (62.8%). Electrode sales volume increased by 24% and was 51,920 (41,712) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 31%. Important events during the quarter Overall sales increased by 16% (+10, before currency effects). Sales in Germany increased by 36%

(26% in local currency).

Sales in the US skin cancer market increased by 34% while the sales within the skin barrier segment decreased by 46%. SciBase entered into a collaboration agreement with the Skin and Cancer Institute, a leading dermatology network in California with more than 50 clinics, to pilot Nevisense in several of their California locations. SciBase entered into a collaboration agreement with the Skin and Cancer Reconstructive Surgery Center in California. This partnership means that an additional dermatology network will help to introduce Nevisense to a broader US market.

A nominating committee for the Annual General Meeting in 2024 was appointed. Important events after the end of the period No significant events have occurred after the end of the period.



Oct 1 - Dec 31 Jan 1 - Dec 31 THE GROUP 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales, SEK ths 5 764 4 962 23 245 17 890 Gross margin, % 73,5

% 61,4

% 69,0

% 62,8

% Equity/Asset ratio, % 66,9

% 50,6

% 66,9

% 50,6

% Net indebtness, multiple 0,49 0,98 0,49 0,98 Cash equivalents, SEK ths 34 121 18 832 34 121 18 832 Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths -17 352 -14 593 -51 984 -44 466 Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK -0,17 -0,23 -0,51 -0,63 Shareholder's equity per share, SEK 0,36 0,37 0,40 0,37 Average number of shares, 000' 119 831 68 475 107 980 68 475 Number of shares at closing of period, 000'* 119 831 68 475 119 831 68 475 Share price at end of period, SEK 0,83 3,82 0,83 3,82 Number of sold electrodes, pieces 12 044 11 444 51 920 41 712 Average number of employees 26 21 23 20

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on February 21, 2024.

This year-end report has not been subject to review by the Company's auditors

Contact person:

Michael Colérus, CFO, +46 70

341 34 72

For more information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO SciBase Tel: +46 73 206 98 02 Email:

[email protected]

Certified Advisor (CA):

Vator Securities

Tel: +46 8 580 065 99

Email:

[email protected]

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015. Learn more at . All press releases and financial reports can be found here:



