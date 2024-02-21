Milele Energy Expands With Internationally Experienced Infrastructure Team In Nairobi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Milele Energy, Founded by Former GE Africa Executives, Increases Capacity to Expedite Deals in Africa

- Erik Granskog, CEO, Milele EnergyNAIROBI, KENYA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Milele Energy , a leading player in the African energy infrastructure sector, proudly announces the expansion of its infrastructure team in Nairobi, Kenya. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for Milele Energy and positions them to expedite the execution of a pipeline of projects across Africa.The new hires join the company's existing team comprised of industry sector specialists with global experience. Willy Ireri, another former GE executive, will serve as the Executive Director and lead the team in Kenya. Other team members include Fredrick Kahenya, newly appointed Chief Financial Officer who was previously CFO for Monsanto Africa and helped to drive its growth across SSA; Guy Dixon, most recently with Deloitte will become Associate Vice President; and, Brenda Anzetse Namwalo, formerly with Mirova Sunfunder will fill an Associate role. This team brings proven expertise in various areas, such as new market growth, green hydrogen, solar power systems, carbon capture utilization and sequestration (CCUS), battery energy storage systems (BESS), and nature-based solutions.Key Highlights:●International Expertise: The team comprises professionals with diverse international backgrounds and a proven track record in handling complex energy projects.●Strategic Location: Nairobi, Kenya, has been chosen as the base for this team, aligning with Milele Energy's vision for the region.●Indicator of Growth: The establishment of the team serves as an indicator of Milele Energy's ambitious growth plans for the next three years, dedicated to playing a pivotal role in the development of the African energy sector to drive much-needed industrialization and job creation.About Milele Energy:Milele Energy, founded by a team of former GE Africa executives, is an independent power-generation company across sub-Saharan Africa. Milele develops, owns, and operates power-generation facilities leveraging both renewable and clean gas technologies. Positioned as a premier partner for institutional investors in the region, Milele owns a substantial stake in Africa's largest wind energy project, the Lake Turkana Wind Project. In addition, Milele holds exclusive development rights to enhance and expand the project. Backed by Gemcorp Capital, Milele's investments are poised to positively empower lives and communities in Africa.

