Mark Universe Announces Release Of His New 24-Track Album Brightside Of The Moon

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Own Heir LLC is thrilled to announce the release of Mark Universe 's latest album "Brightside of the Moon." The eagerly awaited 24-track album is now available across all streaming platforms, featuring a collection of songs that encapsulate trials, triumphs, motivation, and inspiration, with an undeniable urge to dance.Mark Universe, the chief content creator for Own Heir Media and a staple in the rap and music production scene, draws his creative energy from his deep-seated faith. His involvement with the local community civics nonpartisan organization, Cani , underscores his commitment to making a positive impact through his music and beyond.At its core, "Brightside of the Moon" is a tapestry of messages that resonate with listeners seeking both entertainment and encouragement. The music video for the lead single, "Go for it All," was filmed in Mark's hometown of Mobile, Alabama, drawing thousands of supporters and showcasing the community's vibrant spirit."Each song on 'Brightside of the Moon' is a testament to finding light in darkness,” says Mark Universe.“The album is designed to not only entertain, but to also inspire and elevate the listener's mood. It is my hope and prayer that it motivates and uplifts all who hear it.”In the album, tracks like "Jabez" take inspiration from biblical characters, while "Savings" reflects on themes of redemption and spiritual growth. The album's diverse range includes titles like "BOX OF CHICKEN TRUE FLAVOR" and "POMEGRANATE AND PISTACHIOS," showcasing Mark's creative range and lyrical depth. The album is a must-listen, providing a fresh perspective in the rap and hip-hop genre, celebrated for its genuine and heartfelt message.To reach an even greater audience, Mark Universe plans to expand his productions to film and books later this year.Readers are invited to pre-save the album here: .For more information about Mark Universe and Own Heir LLC, please visit .About Own Heir LLCFounded in 2012 by Mass Communications graduate, Daemar Montrez Williams, aka Mark Universe, Own Heir LLC is more than a media company. It is a beacon of positivity, fostering community, and equipping audiences with the faith-based energy needed to navigate a world rife with negative influences. The company stands out for producing content that glorifies God and paves the way for evangelistic endeavors leading to tangible success.Since its inception, Own Heir LLC has emerged as a collaborative platform for artists led by the vision of Daemar, alongside notable works with graphic artist and rapper Rico Knight. With millions of streams to its credit and Mark Universe's recognition as a promising artist on Billboard's Next Big Sound chart, Own Heir LLC continues to leave an indelible mark on the music industry.

