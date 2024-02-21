Canon Celebrates 21St Consecutive Year Of No. 1 Share Of Global Interchangeable-Lens Digital Camera Market

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



Canon Inc. (Canon-CNA ) announced today that the company's interchangeable-lens digital cameras (digital SLR and mirrorless cameras) have maintained the No. 1 share1 of the global market for 21 consecutive years from 2003 to 2023.

Canon's EOS series of interchangeable lens digital cameras are imaging systems based on the basic concept of "Speed, Comfort, and High Image Quality," for which the company has developed proprietary key components, including CMOS image sensors, the DIGIC image processors, and interchangeable lenses. Putting together a wide-ranging product lineup –from high-performance flagship models that are highly trusted by professionals to entry-level models that allow users to enjoy full-scale shooting with easy operation, as well as a rich selection of over 1152 RF and EF series lenses that make a wealth of creative expression possible – Canon continues to support the diverse needs of customers.

During the dawn of digital SLR cameras, Canon introduced its breakthrough EOS 300D (EOS Digital Rebel or EOS Kiss Digital in other regions) in September 2003. By launching this groundbreaking camera, which was competitively priced and featured a compact, lightweight design, Canon spurred growth in the digital SLR market, capturing the top share of the global market and heralding the age of digital SLR cameras. Since that time, Canon has continued to launch a range of groundbreaking products, including the professional-model EOS-1D series and the EOS 5D series, which paved the way for digital SLR video recording. Canon's desire to further expand the boundaries of visual expression led to its next-generation EOS R System, launched in October 2018, that includes the full-frame mirrorless camera EOS R5 – the first camera to feature 8K video recording3 – released in July 2020 and the EOS R3 in November 2021, which features tracking of fast-moving subjects and continuous shooting performance. In addition, Canon launched the EOS VR System, designed to record video for virtual reality content, in December 2021.

In 2023, Canon led demand for mirrorless cameras and lenses by further expanding its lineup of EOS R series cameras and lenses. This expanded lineup included the EOS R50 (released in March 2023), an APS-C size mirrorless camera complete with easy-to-use and convenient functions, the EOS R8 (released in April 2023), a full-frame camera that is both small and lightweight while demonstrating high performance and the EOS R100 (released in June 2023), an APS-C size mirrorless camera that even beginner photographers can use to enjoy full-fledged shooting, and 9 RF lenses4.

Additionally, Canon-brand cameras comprised the number one share5 of Rugby World Cup France 2023, demonstrating that they have earned the deep trust of professional photographers. Based on the support from this wide range of customers, Canon managed to secure the No. 1 share of the global market for the 21st consecutive year.

Canon will continue to refine its proprietary imaging technologies while bringing fulfillment and excitement to people's daily lives as well as promoting the spread of photo and video culture by providing products, services, and solutions that meet its customers' diverse needs.

