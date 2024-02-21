(MENAFN- GetNews)





“Long Carbon Chain Nylon Materials Market Set to Reach US$ 124 Million, Driven by 15.7% CAGR Amid Increasing Demand for High-performance Polymers” The Long Carbon Chain Nylon Materials Market is poised to achieve US$ 124 million by 2029, propelled by a remarkable 15.7% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during 2023-2029, fueled by rising demand for high-performance polymers in various industrial applications.

Synopsis

The global Long Carbon Chain Nylon Materials Market size was valued at USD 70 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 124 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 8.5% during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Long carbon chain nylon material refers to a group of nylon polymers that have longer carbon chains in their chemical structure. Nylon is a family of synthetic polymers that are known for their strength, durability, and resistance to wear and tear. Nylon materials with longer carbon chains tend to have higher melting points, greater chemical resistance, and improved mechanical properties compared to their shorter carbon chain counterparts.

This report is a detailed and comprehensive analysis for global Long Carbon Chain Nylon Materials market. Both quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented by manufacturers, by region & country, by Type and by Application. As the market is constantly changing, this report explores the competition, supply and demand trends, as well as key factors that contribute to its changing demands across many markets. Company profiles and product examples of selected competitors, along with market share estimates of some of the selected leaders for the year 2023, are provided.

Key Features:



Global Long Carbon Chain Nylon Materials market size and forecasts, in consumption value ($ Million), sales quantity (Tons), and average selling prices (US$/Ton), 2018-2029

Global Long Carbon Chain Nylon Materials market size and forecasts by region and country, in consumption value ($ Million), sales quantity (Tons), and average selling prices (US$/Ton), 2018-2029

Global Long Carbon Chain Nylon Materials market size and forecasts, by Type and by Application, in consumption value ($ Million), sales quantity (Tons), and average selling prices (US$/Ton), 2018-2029 Global Long Carbon Chain Nylon Materials market shares of main players, shipments in revenue ($ Million), sales quantity (Tons), and ASP (US$/Ton), 2018-2023





Request a Sample Copy or Connect for Further Details:



The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:



To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

To assess the growth potential for Long Carbon Chain Nylon Materials

To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace





This report profiles key players in the global Long Carbon Chain Nylon Materials market based on the following parameters – company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments. Key companies covered as a part of this study include EMS-GRIVORY, Arkema, UBE Corporation, Evonik Industries and Ascend Performance Materials, etc.

This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.

Market Segmentation

Long Carbon Chain Nylon Materials market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for consumption value by Type, and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type



PA12

PA11

PA610

PA612 Others





Market segment by Application



Automobile

Mechanical

Electronic Appliances

Military Industry Others





Major players covered



EMS-GRIVORY

Arkema

UBE Corporation

Evonik Industries

Ascend Performance Materials

Toray Industries

DuPont

BASF

Changyu Group

Shandong Dongchen New Technology Wanhua Chemical Group





Market segment by region, regional analysis covers



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Long Carbon Chain Nylon Materials product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Long Carbon Chain Nylon Materials, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Long Carbon Chain Nylon Materials from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Long Carbon Chain Nylon Materials competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Long Carbon Chain Nylon Materials breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022 Long Carbon Chain Nylon Materials market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

Chapter 12, market dynamics, drivers, restraints, trends, Porters Five Forces analysis, and Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War.

Chapter 13, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Long Carbon Chain Nylon Materials.

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Long Carbon Chain Nylon Materials sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion.

Read More Related Research Reports:

Reinforced Nylon Material Market:



Hard Carbon Material Market:



Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market:



About US:

At 'The Market Reports', we are a trusted market research firm dedicated to empowering businesses with valuable insights and data to drive their success. We offer a wide range of comprehensive market research reports to meet the unique needs of each client. From market analysis and competitive intelligence to consumer behaviour and trend forecasting, we provide the critical information necessary to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition. Our goal is to empower our clients with the knowledge they need to drive growth, make strategic investments, and seize new opportunities.