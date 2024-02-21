               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Germany Expresses Significant Level Of Interest In COP29 - Embassy Representative


2/21/2024 2:09:54 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Germany expresses a significant level of interest in COP29, said the permanent representative of the German Embassy in Azerbaijan Heiko Schwarz during the conference on "Reconstruction of Water and Wastewater Infrastructure in Karabakh Region", Trend reports.

"As you are aware, Azerbaijan is set to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year. Germany holds a specific interest in this upcoming conference. We are confident that COP29 will be a resounding success, and we are committed to exerting every effort to support and contribute to its success," he said.

