Germany Expresses Significant Level Of Interest In COP29 (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Germany
expresses a significant level of interest in COP29, said the
permanent representative of the German Embassy in Azerbaijan Heiko
Schwarz during the conference on "Reconstruction of Water and
Wastewater Infrastructure in Karabakh Region", Trend reports.
"As you are aware, Azerbaijan is set to host the 29th session of
the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP29) in November this year. Germany holds a
specific interest in this upcoming conference. We are confident
that COP29 will be a resounding success, and we are committed to
exerting every effort to support and contribute to its success," he
said.
