Azerbaijani MFA Comments On Detention Of Fitness Trainer In Russia

Famous
Azerbaijani fitness trainer Kamil Zeynalli has been detained in
Moscow, Head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service
Aykhan Hajizada told Trend .
According to Hajizada, the issue is under the control of the
Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.
"The citizen is being provided with appropriate consular and
legal assistance. If additional information appears, it will be
reported to the public," Hajizada emphasized.
To note, Kamil Zeynalli reported about the detention in Moscow
on his Instagram account. Zeynalli claimed that he was detained and
taken to the police station at Moscow's Domodedovo airport on his
way back to Baku. He noted that according to the Russian police
officers, he was detained due to the fact that Armenia had put him
on the international wanted list.
