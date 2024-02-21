               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani MFA Comments On Detention Of Fitness Trainer In Russia


2/21/2024 2:09:53 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Famous Azerbaijani fitness trainer Kamil Zeynalli has been detained in Moscow, Head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service Aykhan Hajizada told Trend .

According to Hajizada, the issue is under the control of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.

"The citizen is being provided with appropriate consular and legal assistance. If additional information appears, it will be reported to the public," Hajizada emphasized.

To note, Kamil Zeynalli reported about the detention in Moscow on his Instagram account. Zeynalli claimed that he was detained and taken to the police station at Moscow's Domodedovo airport on his way back to Baku. He noted that according to the Russian police officers, he was detained due to the fact that Armenia had put him on the international wanted list.

