Azerbaijani Prodigy Dilshad Farhadzadeh Secures Win At Violin Competition In Italy (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Dilshad Farhadzadeh, an incredibly talented young violinist, and a third-grader at the Bulbul Music School, has won an absolute price at the Concorso Internazionale di Violino Massimo Marin 2024, held in the city of Pinerolo, Italy, Trend Life reports.

Dilshad nailed it with a perfect score of 100, thanks to the expert jury, which included renowned musicians and experts. The 8-year-old violin prodigy not only participated in the competition program but also performed at the international competition's gala evening.

Lala Guseynova, Dilshad's teacher, proudly shared that Dilshad mastered reading musical notes before tackling the alphabet, starting at the tender age of 4. Since then, she has secured the Grand Prix and earned accolades in approximately thirty national and international competitions across Azerbaijan, the United States, France, Hungary, Russia, Ukraine, Austria, Japan, Sweden, and Slovenia, achieving her initial triumph at the age of five. Dilshad has also graced the stage with classical orchestras from various countries, showcasing the masterpieces of global and Azerbaijani classical music.

