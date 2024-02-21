Azerbaijani Prodigy Dilshad Farhadzadeh Secures Win At Violin Competition In Italy (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21.
Dilshad
Farhadzadeh, an incredibly talented young violinist, and a
third-grader at the Bulbul Music School, has won an absolute price
at the Concorso Internazionale di Violino Massimo Marin 2024, held
in the city of Pinerolo, Italy, Trend Life reports.
Dilshad nailed it with a perfect score of 100, thanks to the
expert jury, which included renowned musicians and experts. The
8-year-old violin prodigy not only participated in the competition
program but also performed at the international competition's gala
evening.
Lala Guseynova, Dilshad's teacher, proudly shared that Dilshad
mastered reading musical notes before tackling the alphabet,
starting at the tender age of 4. Since then, she has secured the
Grand Prix and earned accolades in approximately thirty national
and international competitions across Azerbaijan, the United
States, France, Hungary, Russia, Ukraine, Austria, Japan, Sweden,
and Slovenia, achieving her initial triumph at the age of five.
Dilshad has also graced the stage with classical orchestras from
various countries, showcasing the masterpieces of global and
Azerbaijani classical music.
