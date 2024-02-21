Azerbaijan Actively Engages In Matters Of Water Diplomacy - German Embassy Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Azerbaijan
actively engages in matters related to water diplomacy, said the
permanent representative of the German Embassy in Azerbaijan Heiko
Schwarz during the conference on "Reconstruction of Water and
Wastewater Infrastructure in Karabakh Region", Trend reports.
"The significance of water diplomacy is increasing annually due
to the growing impact of water scarcity on both people and
countries. Azerbaijan, being a downstream country, is confronted
with these challenges. Germany also acknowledges the importance of
water and water management. Last year, Germany hosted a visit from
nine water experts representing the South Caucasus countries -
Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia. This collaborative effort
reflects our belief that addressing these issues requires
collective action. Azerbaijan deserves recognition for its
proactive role in addressing and resolving these challenges," he
noted.
