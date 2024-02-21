               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Actively Engages In Matters Of Water Diplomacy - German Embassy Representative


2/21/2024 2:09:53 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Azerbaijan actively engages in matters related to water diplomacy, said the permanent representative of the German Embassy in Azerbaijan Heiko Schwarz during the conference on "Reconstruction of Water and Wastewater Infrastructure in Karabakh Region", Trend reports.

"The significance of water diplomacy is increasing annually due to the growing impact of water scarcity on both people and countries. Azerbaijan, being a downstream country, is confronted with these challenges. Germany also acknowledges the importance of water and water management. Last year, Germany hosted a visit from nine water experts representing the South Caucasus countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia. This collaborative effort reflects our belief that addressing these issues requires collective action. Azerbaijan deserves recognition for its proactive role in addressing and resolving these challenges," he noted.

Will be updated

MENAFN21022024000187011040ID1107878204

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search