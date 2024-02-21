Start Planning Your Novruz Trips: AZAL Offers 40+ Destinations To Choose From

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) As the Novruz holiday approaches, Azerbaijan's national air
carrier, AZAL, is pleased to offer passengers flights to numerous
destinations, providing a wide range of options.
During the holiday season, a dynamic flight schedule is planned
to various cities in Europe and Asia, catering to the desires of
passengers.
This time of the year, when the allure of the sea and sun is
particularly strong, AZAL offers an increased number of flights to
popular resort destinations. Travellers can take advantage of the
holiday season to relax and enjoy beach getaways in Dubai and Jeddah . Moreover, these
locations also offer fantastic shopping opportunities.
An ideal choice for holidaymakers would be to spend their
vacation along the Mediterranean or Black Sea coast, specifically
in Antalya or Sochi . Even if the
sea is not warm enough for swimming, these cities have fascinating
excursions to offer.
Türkiye continues to be a highly sought-after destination for
leisure and shopping. In addition to flights to Istanbul,
Ankara, and Antalya , AZAL also operates
flights to Izmir and Trabzon during the holiday period. Daily
flights are available to Istanbul and Ankara , while Antalya, Izmir, and Trabzon receive four, three, and two flights per
week, respectively.
Furthermore, AZAL provides an extensive selection of
destinations, with around 20 routes to the CIS countries during
Novruz. This allows passengers to enjoy diverse holidays, ranging
from resort getaways to historical excursions.
The extended spring break presents a wonderful opportunity to
visit Tbilisi , where one can fully experience
Georgian hospitality and indulge in the delicious local cuisine!
AZAL operates daily flights to the capital of Georgia, with a
frequency of five flights per day.
For those interested in exploring European cities, the airline
offers convenient flights to Barcelona, Berlin, Vienna,
Prague, London, Milan , and other cities that boast
remarkable historical heritage.
Moreover, during the Novruz holiday, AZAL is increasing the
number of flights to several European destinations. There will be
three flights per week to Barcelona, Vienna,
Prague and Paris , five flights per week
to Milan , and six flights per week to London .
For those seeking to immerse themselves in a new culture and
tradition, AZAL offers flights to Beijing, Mumbai, New
Delhi, Medina, Islamabad, or Lahore .
These incredible cities offer a wealth of local cuisine, ancient
monuments, cultural traditions, sacred places, and modern
architecture.
Interestingly, passengers traveling with AZAL through Beijing
have access to 28 destinations within China served by Hainan
Airlines, thanks to a partnership agreement between the two
airlines. Hainan Airlines provides AZAL passengers with the
opportunity to travel to international destinations from Beijing,
such as Bangkok, Phuket, Tokyo, and Taipei .
Make unforgettable memories with AZAL! Plan your trips in
advance to save on flights during the Novruz holidays, when demand
is high.
For your information:
Among the popular international destinations of AZAL to which
the airline has scheduled daily flights are:
- Istanbul – 4-5 flights per day
- Dubai – 1-2 flights per day
- Tbilisi – 5 flights per day
- Ankara – 1 flight per day
- Aktau – 1 flight per day.
If necessary, given demand, AZAL may increase the frequency of
flights.
Additionally, Azerbaijan Airlines will have the highest
frequency of flights during the holidays on the following
international destinations:
- London – 6 flights per week
- Milan – 5 flights per week
- Antalya – 4 flights per week
- Almaty – 4 flights per week.
To view the flight schedule and purchase tickets, please visit
the airline's official website at , use AZAL mobile
application or approach to the ticket office and accredited
agencies of Azerbaijan Airlines.
During the holidays, passengers are advised to arrive at the
departure airport in advance to complete pre-flight formalities, as
airport services may experience high load.
For AZAL flights, online check-in opens 48 hours before and
closes 60 minutes prior to the scheduled departure time. At the
airport, check-in and baggage collection must be completed 60
minutes before departure.
