Okchuchay River In Azerbaijan Undergoes Fourth Pollution Inspection

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Water samples
have been collected from the Okchuchay River four times, Deputy
head of the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of
Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Akbar Asgarov said
during the conference "Reconstruction of Water and Wastewater
Infrastructure in Karabakh Region", Trend reports.
"Pollution with a large amount of heavy metals was recorded in
the taken samples. The Okchuchay River is polluted by the
enterprises operating in Armenia. In the pre-occupation period, 17
hydrological and 9 meteorological stations operated in the
territory. Visiting these territories after liberation from
occupation, we saw that all the stations and points were destroyed
and destroyed," Asgarov added.
The Okchuchay river that goes through Armenia's land joins the
Araz river. The copper-molybdenum factory and gold mine in Armenia
put their waste into these rivers. So the land and water in the
area are very dirty and unsafe. The Araz river is a river that
crosses many countries, so it is also hurting the environment in
Azerbaijan.
The pollution of the Araz river by Armenia has been a
long-standing issue that has attracted international attention and
intervention. The European Union, which is a signatory to the Espoo
Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary
Context, sent an observer mission to monitor the situation in
Arazdayan, where a large metallurgical plant was being built by
Armenia and the US near the border with Azerbaijan. The plant was
expected to produce 180,000 tons of copper and molybdenum products
per year, but it also posed a serious threat to the environment and
health of millions of people in the region.
