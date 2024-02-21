Ukrainian Defense Forces Eliminate 1,130 Russian Servicemen

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022, to February 21, 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about
406, 080
Russian invaders, 1,130 of them in the past 24 hours.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
Read also:
Russian military death toll in Ukraine rises to 404,950
Also, as of February 21, Ukrainian defenders have already destroyed 6,516 (+13) main batle tanks, 12,338 (+70) armored combat vehicles, 9,826 (+53) artillery systems, 992 (+4) multiple launch rocket systems, 678 (+3) air defense systems, 338 (+0) aircraft, 325 (+0) helicopters, 7,560 (+39) operational and tactical drones, 1,903 (+1) cruise missiles, 25 (+0) warships/cutters, 1 (+0) submarine, 1,2861 (+56) trucks, and 1,558 (+7) special vehicles.
As reported, 66 combat engagements took place on the frontline over the day.
MENAFN21022024000193011044ID1107878199
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.