From February 24, 2022, to February 21, 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about

406, 080

Russian invaders, 1,130 of them in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Also, as of February 21, Ukrainian defenders have already destroyed 6,516 (+13) main batle tanks, 12,338 (+70) armored combat vehicles, 9,826 (+53) artillery systems, 992 (+4) multiple launch rocket systems, 678 (+3) air defense systems, 338 (+0) aircraft, 325 (+0) helicopters, 7,560 (+39) operational and tactical drones, 1,903 (+1) cruise missiles, 25 (+0) warships/cutters, 1 (+0) submarine, 1,2861 (+56) trucks, and 1,558 (+7) special vehicles.

As reported, 66 combat engagements took place on the frontline over the day.