President Of The Bolivarian Republic Of Venezuela Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nicolas Maduro, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I have an honor to address you on behalf of the government and people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and take this opportunity to convey heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your resounding victory in the democratic presidential election held on February 7, 2024.

We also commend the accomplishments achieved by Azerbaijani structures during their work in the electoral process. Undoubtedly, this victory reaffirms the people's commitment to national sovereignty, ensuring not only comprehensive development, but also the preservation of peace, prosperity and security.

In accordance with the democratic civic stand of the Azerbaijani people, we convey to you from the homeland of Simon Bolivar and Hugo Chavez our wishes for the further expansion of bilateral ties and the constant strengthening of a multicentric, multilateral world.

Your Excellency, I take this opportunity to once again express to you my highest consideration and respect.

Nicolas Maduro Moros

President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela"