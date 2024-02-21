President Of The Bolivarian Republic Of Venezuela Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nicolas Maduro, President of the Bolivarian Republic of
Venezuela has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham
Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
I have an honor to address you on behalf of the government and
people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and take this
opportunity to convey heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of
your resounding victory in the democratic presidential election
held on February 7, 2024.
We also commend the accomplishments achieved by Azerbaijani
structures during their work in the electoral process. Undoubtedly,
this victory reaffirms the people's commitment to national
sovereignty, ensuring not only comprehensive development, but also
the preservation of peace, prosperity and security.
In accordance with the democratic civic stand of the Azerbaijani
people, we convey to you from the homeland of Simon Bolivar and
Hugo Chavez our wishes for the further expansion of bilateral ties
and the constant strengthening of a multicentric, multilateral
world.
Your Excellency, I take this opportunity to once again express
to you my highest consideration and respect.
Nicolas Maduro Moros
President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela"
