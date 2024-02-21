Azerbaijan Sees Growth In Foreign Tourist Arrivals From EU Member Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The number of people coming to Azerbaijan from European Union member countries has increased by 1.5 times, Azernews reports citing State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that compared to January 2023, the number of arrivals from the CIS countries increased by 25.1 percent to 61.3 thousand people, the number of arrivals from the European Union member states increased by 1.5 times to 4.7 thousand people, the number of arrivals from the Gulf countries increased by 1.6 times to 35,1 thousand people.

In January of 2024, 165,8 thousand foreigners or foreign citizens from the 152 countries of the world or 39,3% more foreigners in the annual comparison visited Azerbaijan.

27,5% of visitors were the citizens of Russian Federation, 19,8% of Türkiye, 9,7% of Iran, 6,1% of India, 4,9% of Georgia, 3,5% of Saudi Arabia, 2.9% of Kazakhstan, 2.7% of United Arab Emirates, 2.5% of Pakistan, 2,4% of Kuwait, 2% of Uzbekistan, 1.8% of Oman, 1.5% of Turkmenistan, 1.3% of Ukraine, 1% of Belarus, 10.4% of the visitors were citizens of other countries. 74.2 % of the visitors were men, 25.8 % were women.

Compared to the corresponding period of previous year, the number of visitors from China increased by 3.9 times, Kyrgyzstan – 3.4 times, Bahrain – 2.7 times, Saudi Arabia – 2.7 times, India – 2.5 times, Oman – 2.4 times, Uzbekistan 2.4 times, Tajikistan – 2.3 times, Kazakhstan – 2.3 times, Philippines – 1.8 times, Italy – 1.7 times, Spain – 1.7 times, Turkmenistan – 1.7 times, Kuwait – 1.6 times, South Korea – 1.6 times, Jordan – 1.6 times, Iran – 45.8%, Poland – 33.7%, Yemen – 32.2%, Moldova – 31.5%, Türkiye – 31%, Pakistan – 28.3%, Qatar – 26.8%, Georgia – 24.1%, France – 22.4%, Ukraine – 21.4%, United Arab Emirates – 20.4%, Belarus 18.9%, U.S.A – 18.7%, Egypt – 15.2%, Russian Federation – 13.4%, Germany – 13.3%. Compared to January 2023, the number of visitors from the CIS countries increased by 25.1 % to 61.3 thousand people, the number of visits from the European Union member states increased by 1.5 times to 4.7 thousand people, the number of visits from the Gulf countries increased by 1.6 times to 35,1 thousand people. 67.5 % of foreigners and foreign citizens who visited Azerbaijan came by air transportation, 31.1 % used railway and car, and 1.4 % used sea transportation.