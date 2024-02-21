Kuwait Oil Price Up 48 Cents To USD 83.01

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwait crude oil rose by 48 cents on Wednesday to reach USD 83.01 per barrel, compared to USD 82.53 on Tuesday, said the Kuwait petroleum corporation (KPC) on Thursday. In international markets, Brent crude oil went down by USD 1.22 to USD 82.34 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate fell by USD 1.01 to reach USD 78.18. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.