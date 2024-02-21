Gutta-Percha Market Report: Trends, Forecasts, And Competitive Landscape Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gutta-percha Market

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Gutta-percha Market by Type (Surface Modified Gutta Percha, Medicated Gutta Percha, Nanoparticles Enriched Gutta Percha), by Form (Beta, Alpha), by Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), by End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031.' According to the report, the global gutta-percha industry generated $196.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $385.8 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Market Trends

Technological Advancements: Innovations in extraction and processing techniques have led to the development of more refined and pure forms of Gutta-percha, enhancing its qualities and expanding its application range.

Sustainability and Eco-friendliness: There is a growing trend towards the use of sustainable and biodegradable materials. Gutta-percha, being a natural product, fits well into this narrative, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers and industries.

Increased Demand in Developing Regions: Rising dental care awareness and improving healthcare infrastructure in Asia-Pacific and Latin American countries have led to increased demand for Gutta-percha in these regions.

Challenges and Opportunities

The Gutta-percha market faces challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices and the potential for synthetic alternatives. However, the increasing focus on sustainable materials offers significant opportunities for growth and innovation in this sector.

The hospitals segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest share of nearly half of the global gutta-percha market in 2021, and is likely to maintain a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.3% in 2031, owing to rise in number of hospitals and increase in expenditure by government to develop healthcare infrastructure.

Europe to dominate in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on region, Europe held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global gutta-percha market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in number of root canal procedures, increase in number of key players and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, 2022-2031, owing to a rise in expenditure by government organization to develop the healthcare sector and increase in awareness among people regarding oral hygiene in the region.

Leading Market Players

BRASSELER USA

Coltene Whaledent GmbH

Davis Schottlander and Davis

Dentsply Sirona

DiaDent Group International

EDGE ENDO

Essential Dental Systems

FKG DENTAIRE SA

Henry Schein, Inc.

IVOCLAR VIVADENT AG

Kerr Endodontics

Meta Biomed Co. Ltd.

Orikam Healthcare

Premier Dental Co.

PRIME DENTAL PRODUCTS PVT. LTD.

Produits Dentaires S.A.

Rogindental

In conclusion, the Gutta-percha market is poised for continued expansion, driven by its critical applications in dentistry and potential in other industries. Stakeholders in the market, including investors, manufacturers, and end-users, stand to benefit from the material's unique properties and growing demand, provided they remain aware of the evolving technological and environmental landscape.

