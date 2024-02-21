Aedifica NV/SA: 2023 Annual Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam), regarding its 2023 annual results.
Robust operational performance driving strong results ahead of budget
EPRA Earnings* amounted to €219.6 million (+21% compared to 31 Dec. 2022) or €5.02/share Rental income increased to €314.2 million (+15% compared to 31 Dec. 2022) 5.2% increase in rental income on a like-for-like basis over the year Weighted average unexpired lease term of 19 years and occupancy rate of 100%
Real estate portfolio* of more than €5.8 billion as at 31 December 2023
617 healthcare properties for approx. 46,900 end users across 8 countries Investment programme of €413 million in pre-let development projects and acquisitions in progress, of which €245 million remains to be invested. In 2023, 36 projects were delivered for a total investment budget of approx. €309 million
Solid balance sheet and strong liquidity
39.7% debt-to-assets ratio as at 31 December 2023 Strengthening equity: €406 million raised on capital markets through two capital increases (rights issue & optional dividend) New long-term bank financing contracted for €645 million (of which €540 million is refinancing and €105 million is new financing) €911 million of headroom on committed credit lines to finance CAPEX and liquidity needs BBB investment-grade credit rating with a stable outlook reaffirmed by S&P
Outlook
Proposed dividend of €3.80/share (gross) is confirmed (distribution in May 2024) EPRA Earnings* for 2024 are estimated at €223 million, or €4.70/share UK REIT regime will increase the contribution of UK operating cashflows to the Group's results An increasing dividend of €3.90/share (gross) proposed for the 2024 financial year
Attachments
Press release EN Communiqué de presse FR Persbericht NL
MENAFN21022024004107003653ID1107878145
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.