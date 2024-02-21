Lubricant Additives Market Is Set To Exceed USD 23.54 Billion By 2030, Fueled By Robust Growth In The Automotive Sector.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lubricant Additives Market Size

SNS Insider research highlights key factors driving Lubricant Additives Market growth: rising automotive demand and stringent government regulations.

- Akash AnandTEXES, AUSTEN, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Research by SNS Insider underscores key growth factors propelling the Lubricant Additives Market . The factors such as increasing automotive industry demands and stringent government regulations are driving the market's expansion.The SNS Insider report indicates that the Lubricant Additives Market was valued at USD 17.2 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 23.54 Billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 4% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.Request for Sample Report @KEY PLAYERSEvonik IndustriesLANXESSBASF SECroda InternationalChevron Oronite CompanyHornett Brothers & Co. Ltd.Shamrock Shipping & Trading Ltd.Chemtura Corporation,Afton Chemical Corp.Lubrizol Corp.Tianhe Chemicals GroupInfineum InternationalBRB InternationalMarket Report Scope:The Lubricant Additives Market growth is driven by the rising need for high-performance lubricants across various industries. With increasing machinery complexity, lubricants alone may not suffice to meet modern industry requirements, leading to a surge in demand for lubricant additives. These additives offer tailored solutions to address specific challenges faced by different sectors. One of the key drivers is the automotive industry's demand for lubricants that can withstand extreme temperatures, reduce friction, and enhance fuel economy. Lubricant additives such as anti-wear agents, detergents, and dispersants are essential for formulating lubricants meeting these demands.Recovery of manufacturing sectors in developed economies like North America and Europe, along with government regulations targeting fuel economy, further drive market growth. Stringent regulations in countries like the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to reduce carbon emissions fuel demand for anti-wear additives.Market Analysis:The Lubricant Additives Market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing demand for high-performance lubricants across various industries. As industrial machinery and equipment become more sophisticated, there is a heightened requirement for lubricants that can withstand extreme conditions while ensuring optimal performance. This demand is particularly pronounced in the automotive sector, where there is a continual push for more fuel-efficient vehicles. Lubricant additives play a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency and longevity of automotive engines by reducing friction, minimizing wear and tear, and improving fuel economy.Furthermore, there is a rising awareness among industries about the benefits of incorporating lubricant additives into their maintenance routines. These additives not only extend the lifespan of machinery but also contribute to smoother operations and reduced downtime, resulting in cost savings for businesses.Technological advancements in lubricant additive formulations are also driving market expansion. Manufacturers are constantly innovating to develop additives that offer superior performance and environmental sustainability. This includes the development of bio-based additives derived from renewable sources, aligning with the growing focus on sustainability across industries.Moreover, the increasing demand for synthetic lubricants is a significant driver of market growth. Synthetic lubricants offer several advantages over conventional mineral-based lubricants, including better thermal stability, improved oxidation resistance, and enhanced viscosity index. As industries seek higher-performing lubrication solutions, the demand for synthetic lubricants and their associated additives continues to rise.Ask More.... @Segment Analysis:By ProductAntioxidantsDispersantsDetergentsAnti-wear AdditivesViscosity Index ImproversFriction ModifiersOthersBy ApplicationAutomotive LubricantsPassenger Car Motor OilHeavy Duty Motor OilOthersIndustrial LubricantsIndustrial Engine OilMetalworking FluidsGeneral Industrial OilOthersProduct Segments:The Viscosity Index Improvers segment dominated in 2022, accounting for over 25% of revenue share. These polymers minimize viscosity changes in lubricating oils at varying temperatures, playing a crucial role in engine oil formulations.Application Segments:Automotive Lubricants, particularly Passenger Car Motor Oil, hold a significant share due to the automotive industry's growth and demand for high-performance lubricants.Key Regional Development:Asia Pacific leads the Lubricant Additives Market with a 35.2% revenue share in 2022, powered by robust economic growth and investments across sectors, notably automotive, in countries like India and China. North America follows closely with a substantial share, bolstered by its strong industrial sector and thriving automotive industry. Additionally, Europe, Japan, and Korea collectively contribute significantly to the market. These regions are experiencing rapid development in construction and automobile industries, driving demand for advanced lubrication solutions.Key Takeaways:The Lubricant Additives Market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by the automotive sector's demand for high-performance lubricants.Asia Pacific emerges as a dominant region, fueled by rapid economic growth and investments in industrial sectors.Technological advancements and focus on sustainability are shaping market dynamics.Recent Developments:The Lubrizol Corporationannounced a distribution agreement with IMCD Group to serve the growing lubricant and fuel additives market in Bangladesh.Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. launched Lubricants and Coolants for all vehicle segments in the domestic aftermarket, diversifying its product offerings.Buy Single User PDF @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. 