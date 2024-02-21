(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

North America Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Expected to Reach $2,460.9 Million by 2028

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- North America Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market to Witness Robust Expansion By 2028

Cost efficiency compared to other disinfection methods, new government initiatives, and environmentally suitable disinfection system propel the growth of the North America UV disinfection equipment market. Furthermore, growth in demand for UV_CLED for surface disinfection and air treatment during the covid-19 pandemic and advent of UV LED saves energy further augment the growth yet more. On the other hand, low cost of conventional disinfectants and dearth of residual ability of UV disinfection equipment hinder the market growth. Nevertheless, growth in healthcare and chemical industries and millennium development goals in the province are expected to unlock an array of opportunities in the future.

The increase in concern to provide safe drinking water in emerging nations drives the growth of the market. Moreover, UV disinfection is an environmentally friendly treatment method compared to chlorine, leaves behind chemical by-products in water, and is also cost-effective when compared with disinfection methods such as ozonation and ultrasonic treatment. These factors are expected to increase the demand for UV disinfection equipment and eventually drive the growth of the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Production of ultraviolet disinfection equipment has been suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic due to disruptions in the supply chain. The dependency on migrant workers has further impacted the market negatively.

However, the demand for UV disinfection equipment for air treatment has been increased as it can help in reducing harmful virus and bacteria and preventing them from multiplying.

The controller unit segment held the highest market share-

Based on component, the controller unit segment accounted for the largest market share, holding nearly one-third of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its status throughout the forecast period. The fact that it manages the overall electrical output of a UV lamp and powers the lamp to produce UV-C light to disinfect water drives the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the UV lamps segment is projected to cite the largest CAGR of 20.4% from 2021 to 2028. Rise in use of UV lamps to disinfect water, air, and cleaning wastewater fuels the growth of the segment.

The residential segment accounted for the highest market share-

Based on end use, the residential segment held the highest revenue share in 2020, with more than two-fifths of the North America UV disinfection equipment market, and is estimated to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in population and decline in freshwater resources. At the same time, the commercial segment is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 22.6% from 2021 to 2028. Commercial ultraviolet disinfection systems are specifically designed to treat microbiologically contaminated ground or surface water, which propells the growth of the segment.

The US region would lead the trail by the end of 2028-

Based on country, the market across the US region contributed for the largest market share in 2020, with more than four-fifths of the total share, and is anticipated to dominate in terms of revenue by 2028. In addition, the region is also projected to portray the largest CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. This is due to the supporting government policies, cost-efficiency, and government initiatives to provide safe drinking water to all citizens. The report also studies regions including Mexico and Canada.

Leading market players-

American Ultraviolet

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

Bulbtronics, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

UV Pure

Integrated Aqua Systems, Inc.

Ozonia

Advanced UV, Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies Llc.

Xylem Inc.

