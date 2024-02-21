Surgical Navigation Systems Market Growing At A CAGR Of 6.4% From 2024 To 2030 | B. Braun Melsungen AG, Scopis Gmbh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Surgical navigation systems market 2024

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The major factors that drive the growth of this market include rise in adoption of minimal invasive surgeries, improvement in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, numerous technological advancements, increase in incidence of ENT and neurosurgery-related disorders, and growth in knee replacement surgeries globally. However, high cost of these systems and stringent FDA rules are the major barriers that restrain the market growth.

The global surgical navigation systems market size was valued at $940.68 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,755.67 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030. Optical navigation systems segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to benefits such as minimum radiation exposure and preciseness & accuracy during complex surgeries.

ENT navigation system segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR, attributed to the increase in prevalence of ENT-related disorders and rise in adoption of surgical navigation systems among ambulatory settings. Neurosurgery navigation system held the largest market share in 2015, accounting for more than two-fifths share, owing to high adoption rate of navigation systems in neurosurgical procedures.

Increase in geriatric population, rise in adoption of surgical navigation technology in minimally invasive surgical procedures, and high prevalence of chronic disorders such as Alzheimer, strokes, and cerebrovascular diseases propel the growth of the global surgical navigation systems market. On the other hand, high cost of surgical navigation systems impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in healthcare expenditure in emerging Asia-Pacific economies, such as India, China, and others is expected to create new opportunities in the industry.

Impact of Covid-19 on Surgical Navigation Systems Market-

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to a steep decline in the number of elective surgeries across the world, which impacted the global surgical navigation systems market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, the market is projected to get back on track soon.

What are the top surgical navigation companies?

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

Brainlab AG (Germany)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Scopis GmbH (Germany)

Fiagon AG (Germany)

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Amplitude Surgical (France)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany).

North America garnered the highest share in 2020-

On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global surgical navigation systems market. Advancements in healthcare infrastructure coupled with rise in consumer spending on the healthcare industry drive the market growth. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to huge patient population (leading to more surgeries and invasive procedures), increased prevalence of orthopedic disorders, and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.

