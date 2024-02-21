Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle Market Sets New Record, Projected At USD 8.33 Billion By 2030 By 2030 At 7% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Exactitude Consultancy's“Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per EC's market forecast, the Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle market size is predicted to reach USD 8.33 Billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. People are migrating towards Stainless-Steel due to vacuum-insulation and temperature control features present in Stainless-Steel insulated bottles. Water in vacuum-sealed bottles stays cold in the summer and hot in the winter for extended periods. In comparison to glass, these bottles are lighter and more durable. Stainless-Steel Insulated bottles are chemical-free which makes them more user-friendly than many other plastic bottles. The vacuum-sealed design of Stainless-Steel insulated bottles helps to keep the liquid inside the bottle at the same temperature regardless of the outside temperature. Thus, the Stainless-Steel Insulated Bottle market is expected to boost during the forecast period.

Additionally, it illustrates the corporate profiles and situation of competitive landscape amongst numerous associated corporations including the analysis of market evaluation and options associated with the worth chain. This Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle research report provides insights on market overview, market segmentation, current and future pricing, growth analysis, competitive landscape and other such premium insights within the forecast period.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Competitive Landscape

The Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle market.

Leading Key players included in this Report are:

Major players in the Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle Market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research are: Hydro Flask,Yeti,Klean Kanteen,S'well,Thermos,Contigo,CamelBak,Simple Modern,MIRA,Takeya,Corkcicle,Stanley,Ello,RTIC,Zojirushi,LifeStraw,Avex,Healthy Human,Swig Savvy,Iron Flask among other domestic.

Recent Developments:

October 31, 2018: STANLEY announced today the introduction of its latest safety knives that complement the brand's full range of utility knives. The latest offerings include STANLEY® and STANLEY® FATMAX® concealed, auto-retracting, and spring-loaded safety knives. The addition of 16 unique safety knives were designed to increase protection and security in fast-paced work environments where safety is a priority. Buyers can select from an array of different knife products that meet the unique user needs and solve for common safety challenges at reasonable costs.

October 25, 2018: STANLEY announces today that The Home Depot will now be the exclusive home improvement retailer for its STANLEY hand tools and storage product portfolio, both in store and online, beginning in 2019. In addition, The Home Depot will also garner exclusivity across the STANLEY FATMAX product line, the world's leading tape measure brand known for innovation and durability. With a 175-year history in designing and manufacturing the most reliable tools for all users, the STANLEY brand, including STANLEY FATMAX, is now entering into one of the largest exclusivity partnerships in the tools and storage industry.

Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle Market Segmentation:

Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle Market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Vacuum insulated bottles

Non-vacuum insulated bottles

Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle Market by Material, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

18/8 stainless steel

Other materials

Regional Outlook:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

North America accounted for the largest market in the Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. Additionally, consumers in North America are choosing stainless steel insulated water bottles as a practical and fashionable way to carry beverages as part of a trend towards a healthier lifestyle. Because they can hold liquids hot or cold for extended periods of time, the bottles are frequently preferred for a variety of outdoor activities, such as sports, hiking, and commuting. Apart from individual users, corporate sector adoption of stainless steel insulated water bottles is increasing. Reusable water bottle use is being promoted by numerous businesses as part of their sustainability campaigns, which is expanding the market. Across all North American demographics, the focus on cutting down on plastic waste and encouraging a more environmentally friendly approach is having an impact on consumer choices.

Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle Market Dynamics

Driver

Growing emphasis on health and wellness has driven the demand for reusable and safe water containers.

One safe and non-toxic material for storing drinks is stainless steel. The integrity and safety of the water or other beverages are maintained by stainless steel, unlike some plastics that have the potential to leak dangerous chemicals into liquids. The possible health risks that come with phthalates and bisphenol A (BPA), which are frequently found in certain plastic containers, worry a lot of consumers. Since stainless steel water bottles don't include these dangerous ingredients, these worries are allayed. Water bottles made of stainless steel are strong and long-lasting, offering a dependable and secure container for frequent use. Because of their durability, disposable bottles have a smaller environmental impact because they don't need to be replaced as often.

Restraint

Stainless steel bottles are generally heavier than their plastic counterparts, which can be a drawback for consumers looking for lightweight and portable options.

For those who value portability above all else, stainless steel bottles may not be as convenient due to their weight, particularly when filled with liquid. This is especially important for on-the-go activities like running, hiking, and other situations where losing weight is essential. The extra weight of stainless steel bottles may turn off customers who commute or travel frequently, especially when they have to carry them for extended periods of time. In these situations, lighter options like plastic or aluminum bottles might be preferred. People who play sports or work out frequently choose lightweight water bottles in order to minimize strain when exercising. Athletes or fitness enthusiasts who value a portable, lightweight hydration option might not want to use stainless steel bottles.

Opportunities

Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, and there is a rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products.

Stress the benefits of stainless steel's eco-friendliness because it is a recyclable material. Emphasize that your products are more environmentally friendly than single-use plastic bottles and that they can be recycled. Emphasize the stainless steel bottles' long lifespan and resilience. Stress that they are made to last a long time, which will cut down on waste and the need for frequent replacements. Use packaging that is both eco-friendly and minimal. Think about packaging your products with recycled materials, and let your clients know about your dedication to sustainability. Look into ways to lessen the carbon footprint that your products have. This could entail investing in environmentally friendly manufacturing techniques or streamlining logistics and transportation to reduce emissions.

