Multiple Myeloma Market Updates : Predicted To Grow Significantly, At A CAGR Of 10.5% From 2022 To 2031

Multiple Myeloma Market

The multiple myeloma market size is projected to reach $53,521.76 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global multiple myeloma market garnered $19.66 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $53.52 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The protease inhibitors segment is anticipated to lead the global multiple myeloma market by 2031, contributing over one-third of the revenue and demonstrating the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% throughout the forecast period. Other segments such as chemotherapy, monoclonal antibody, and others are also analyzed in the report.

In terms of end users, hospitals held the highest share of the market revenue in 2021, comprising nearly two-thirds of the total, and are expected to maintain this lead with the fastest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Clinics and other segments were also evaluated in the study.

Regarding disease type, active multiple myeloma accounted for the largest share in 2021, representing more than four-fifths of the global market revenue and is projected to continue dominating with the fastest CAGR of 10.6% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses the smoldering multiple myeloma segment.

Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2021, capturing over one-third of the revenue and is forecasted to maintain its dominance by 2031. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period. The report also covers Europe and LAMEA regions.

Top Multiple Myeloma Companies

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

AbbVie Inc

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Baxter International Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen Inc.

