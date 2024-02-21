Reem Shaikh Turns To Studies To Prep For ‘Raisinghani Vs Rainsinghani’ Role

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actress Reem Shaikh, who plays the role of a lawyer in legal drama 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' revealed how she turned back to studies to dive into the nitty gritty of the profession.

Reem portrays Ankita, a character with unwavering determination and ambition, vying for an internship at Raisinghani Legal and aspiring to become a top-notch lawyer.

Talking about the preparations for the role, the 'Gul Makai' fame diva said: "When this opportunity came my way, I was immediately drawn to the world of law, fascinated by arguments, sessions, justice and more in the courtroom.”

“I asked a friend who was studying law to lend me some books. As, I delved into their pages, I was overwhelmed by the amount of learning and research necessary to excel in this field. However, for the show, I'm grateful to the writers for bringing in great research and insights to build this legal drama,” shared Reem.

Delving further into the insights of the character, the actress known for her work in 'Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawaan' said:“While I am not physically stepping into a courtroom, the show allowed me to advocate for someone on screen, engaging in a dramatic battle. As an actor, I continuously craft my narrative with each character, infusing life into stories that echo the depths of human experience.”

“Though the stage may not resemble a courtroom, every performance serves as a poignant argument for the universal emotions that connect us all,” she added.

The show weaves the lives of legal professionals, probing the intricacies of moral dilemmas and the challenge of choosing the right path over the easy one.

It stars Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, and Reem Shaikh in the lead.

The show airs on Sony LIV.

--IANS

sp/kvd