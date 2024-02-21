Presight enters strategic partnership with UAE Team Emirates to support national cycling ambitions and enhance performance

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 20th February 2024 – Presight, the region’s leader in big data analytics powered by AI, has announced a strategic partnership with UAE Team Emirates during the UAE Tour, solidifying its commitment to supporting and driving sporting excellence in the UAE and on a global scale.



Ratified at a signing ceremony in Abu Dhabi between Mauro Gianetti CEO of UAE Team Emirates, and Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight on 20th February, the partnership forges a collaboration to further enhance UAE Team Emirates' top-tier status and build on last year’s record-breaking season across the Union Cycliste Internationale’s (UCI) calendar of events in 2024.



Presight will work closely with UAE Team Emirates using Generative AI big data analytics to help enhance athlete performance, training methodologies and strategic decision-making throughout the season, which will also see a number of events and activations of the sponsorship around the world.



Presight is also the stage 2 sponsor of the 6th edition of the UAE Tour which starts on Monday, 19th February and concludes with a summit finish at Jebel Hafeet on Sunday, 25th February.



Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: "We recognize the vital role that big data plays in driving performance in professional cycling, and this partnership provides a platform to support the team and the wider ambitions of the UAE by leveraging cutting-edge analytics powered by Generative AI.



Mauro Gianetti, Team Principal and CEO of UAE Team Emirates, added: "Presight's expertise in big data analytics powered by AI aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and enhancing performance. Together, we aim to retain our position as the number one cycling team in the world and take our success to even greater heights in 2024."





MENAFN21022024007469016123ID1107878088