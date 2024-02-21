Saudi Arabia could account for 70% of MENA region MSCI EM: Goldman Sachs

(MENAFN- FGS Global)





Riyadh, 20 February 2024: Richard Cormack, Co-Head of Equity Capital Markets EMEA, Co-Head of UK Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs revealed the MENA region could become 10% of MSCI EM, with Saudi Arabia accounting for around 70% of this. These findings are according to new research by the firm, released today.



Speaking on a panel at the third Edition of the Saudi Capital Market Forum, Cormack asserted that this prediction would put the MENA region in parallel with Latin America as block, the biggest block outside of Asia, and in terms of passive and active flows, would mean around US$50bn over time.



He went on to state that Saudi Arabia “is up there with developed markets”, noting that it trades at an attractive multiple with market PE around 21 times – the same as the market PE in the United States.







