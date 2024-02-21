Hamdan bin Rashid Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences Organizes the Innovation Week Activities.

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 20 February 2024: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences participates in Emirates Innovates 2024 events by organizing a series of activities and initiatives aimed at enhancing creative thinking and innovation trends in both the educational and medical fields from February 19 to 22 of this year.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said, “The organization of Innovation Week activities by the Foundation coincides with the institutional events of Emirates Innovates 2024, which emphasize the necessity of enhancing national and societal efforts towards advancing innovation and creativity in the UAE to global horizons.”

Dr. Al Suwaidi added that Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation is keen on expanding its services in the field of innovation, especially as it operates the first digital manufacturing lab, the FabLab UAE. This is done through organizing exhibitions, activities, and workshops for talented students and creating the appropriate environment for the success of these activities, which contribute to honing students' talents and promoting a culture of creativity and innovation in society and among government employees, pushing them towards innovation and presenting innovative ideas in various fields of their work and specialties.

The Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan Foundation further explained that the activities of the Foundation during Innovation Week include a specialized training program in mechanical machine manufacturing in collaboration with the University of Wollongong in Dubai, as well as a workshop for Dubai government employees on artificial intelligence and its applications in manufacturing innovative projects. He also mentioned that there are many topics related to innovation and digital manufacturing such as programming, design, artificial intelligence, and other activities offered at the FabLab UAE. The events also include an exhibition of innovative projects aimed at enriching and disseminating the culture of innovation and manufacturing in society and attracting outstanding and innovative students.

Dr. Al Suwaidi welcomed the participation of government and educational institutions in Innovation Week, affirming the readiness of the FabLab UAE team to meet the requirements for the success of this important national initiative.

It is worth mentioning that ‘Emirates Innovates’ is considered the largest national event celebrating innovation and innovators across the UAE, highlighting ambitious Emirati innovators to support them by showcasing their innovations and expanding their businesses. Launched in 2016 to spotlight impactful innovations, its events continue throughout the month of February. The aim is to contribute to enhancing the UAE's position as a global innovation hub, developing innovative ideas and capabilities, fostering a wide-ranging culture of innovation, and supporting the national strategy for advanced innovation.







