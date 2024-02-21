"Luxury Unleashed: MITEX Exhibition Delights Audiences with Premium Brands and Exclusive Offers!"

(MENAFN- Liker Series) Mumbai, 19th February, 2024: MITEX, MAHARASHTRA INTERNATIONAL TRADE EXPO at MMRDA Ground, BKC Mumbai, has captivated audiences with its grandeur and vast array of premium brands. Organized by Expo India Exhibition Pvt Ltd, a stalwart in the exhibition industry for over 25 years, the event has become the epicenter of the International Furniture, Home Decor & Consumer Exhibition, boasting an extensive range of products from kitchenware and appliances to lifestyle, fashion, and health products.



The exhibition, which started on February 16th and will conclud on February 26th, 2024, has garnered widespread attention and praise. With the support of the Maharashtra government and curated by Expo India Exhibition Pvt Ltd, Maharashtra's largest trade fair, the event has attracted participants from diverse industries, creating a dynamic platform for interaction and commerce.



Rajveer Singh, an ace journalist and renowned Influencer, immersed himself in the exhibition, engaging with exhibitors and organizers to gain insights into the showcased brands and the overall event experience.



Among the prestigious exhibitors were renowned brands such as Cambay Agates, IFB, Rajasthan Hastakala, D'Sunnar Jewellery, Afghan Dryfruits, Being You Cosmetics, Brawn Cosmetics, Guruji Sharbat, Sunpure Riso Oil, and Mayora (Malkitis Biscuits). These esteemed brands showcased their finest offerings, drawing in crowds with their quality and innovation.



Rajveer's interactions with Mitex representatives Kruti Galia, Bini Prajapati and Altaf Shaikh revealed their gratitude to visitors and exhibitors for making the exhibition a resounding success. With over 35,000 footfalls in just three days, the event witnessed families flocking in for a delightful shopping experience.



During his visit, Rajveer had the opportunity to interact with premium brands like D'Sunnar Jewels, renowned for their intricate masterpiece in Meenakari, real pearl, vintage, and Italian jewellery.



Being You-Always, led by Director Mr. Anirudhh Rajput, showcased herbal and plant-based products for skin and hair care, emphasizing holistic well-being.



IFB Home Appliances showcased features prioritizing health and hygiene, including the distinction of being the first Indian brand to produce only inverter air conditioners.



Brawn Cosmetics and Herbals captivated visitors with their passion for purity, offering products that embrace the abundant gifts of nature.



As MITEX begins with another week of exclusive and exciting offers and tempts you to visit the exhibition for purchasing unique products, attendees are encouraged to visit and experience the excellence showcased by premium brands. With a diverse range of products catering to various lifestyle needs, the exhibition promises an unparalleled shopping experience for all.



For those who missed out, mark your calendar for the upcoming days for MITEX, MAHARASHTRA INTERNATIONAL TRADE EXPO and immerse yourself in a world of shopping luxury, innovation, and quality craftsmanship.



ONE MORE EXCITING WEEK FOR YOU ALL TO GRAB THE OPPORTUNITY TO VISIT MITEX AT BKC, MMRDA GROUNDS NEAR ASIAN HEART HOSPITAL FROM 12 NOON TO 9PM



MENAFN21022024005698012490ID1107878074