ADA University Launches Sustainable Horticulture Systems Program

A joint certificate program dedicated to Sustainable
Horticulture Systems has been launched at ADA University, Azernews reports.
The program, held with the support of MacFrut Academy in
cooperation with the University of Bologna within the
Italy-Azerbaijan University project, consists of three modules.
It serves as a dialogue platform between various institutions
operating in the agricultural and food sectors of Azerbaijan and
Italy.
The first module will last five days on February 19-23, 2024 at
ADA University in Baku.
In this training, which will be held for professionals working
in the relevant sector, representatives of industry, government,
and academic circles will come together and exchange ideas to find
solutions to the current problems and challenges of local small and
medium enterprises. During the program, participants will be
trained to draw lessons from current global trends and best
international practices and adapt them to the local context to seek
modern solutions to problems.
During the program, seminars with researchers and international
experts, business meetings between producers specializing in
horticulture in Azerbaijan and Italy, including professional
seminars will be held. On February 23-the last day of the module,
the Italian-Azerbaijani Horticulture exhibition will be held, in
which Azerbaijani and Italian companies will join with the
partnership MacFrut exhibition, Caspian Agro and the support of
Azerbaijan Export and İnvestment Promotion Agency
( AZPROMO ).
The next modules of the program will be held in April and
May.
During the second online module, the participants will get
acquainted with theoretical knowledge, as well as materials on the
most advanced technology and experience in the field of agro-food
prepared by the MacFrut exhibition. The last module, the Bologna
module, will be held on the same dates as the MacFrut exhibition in
Italy.
On the last two days of the module, program participants will
have access to this exhibition and will benefit from a special
program prepared for them within the framework of the exhibition.
This cooperation with MacFrut is an opportunity to establish useful
business relations, as well as to improve the products and services
of companies in the agricultural sector.
It is worth noting that one of the activities of the new Faculty
of Agriculture and Food Sciences jointly founded by ADA University
and the University of Bologna is the organization of short-term
courses for professionals working in this sector. The Sustainable
Horticultural Systems program, which started operating today, is
the second program in this direction.
It should be noted that the first program in this direction was
organized last year under the theme Management of Agriculture and
Food System.
