ADA University Launches Sustainable Horticulture Systems Program

A joint certificate program dedicated to Sustainable Horticulture Systems has been launched at ADA University, Azernews reports.

The program, held with the support of MacFrut Academy in cooperation with the University of Bologna within the Italy-Azerbaijan University project, consists of three modules.

It serves as a dialogue platform between various institutions operating in the agricultural and food sectors of Azerbaijan and Italy.

The first module will last five days on February 19-23, 2024 at ADA University in Baku.

In this training, which will be held for professionals working in the relevant sector, representatives of industry, government, and academic circles will come together and exchange ideas to find solutions to the current problems and challenges of local small and medium enterprises. During the program, participants will be trained to draw lessons from current global trends and best international practices and adapt them to the local context to seek modern solutions to problems.

During the program, seminars with researchers and international experts, business meetings between producers specializing in horticulture in Azerbaijan and Italy, including professional seminars will be held. On February 23-the last day of the module, the Italian-Azerbaijani Horticulture exhibition will be held, in which Azerbaijani and Italian companies will join with the partnership MacFrut exhibition, Caspian Agro and the support of Azerbaijan Export and İnvestment Promotion Agency ( AZPROMO ).

The next modules of the program will be held in April and May.

During the second online module, the participants will get acquainted with theoretical knowledge, as well as materials on the most advanced technology and experience in the field of agro-food prepared by the MacFrut exhibition. The last module, the Bologna module, will be held on the same dates as the MacFrut exhibition in Italy.

On the last two days of the module, program participants will have access to this exhibition and will benefit from a special program prepared for them within the framework of the exhibition. This cooperation with MacFrut is an opportunity to establish useful business relations, as well as to improve the products and services of companies in the agricultural sector.

It is worth noting that one of the activities of the new Faculty of Agriculture and Food Sciences jointly founded by ADA University and the University of Bologna is the organization of short-term courses for professionals working in this sector. The Sustainable Horticultural Systems program, which started operating today, is the second program in this direction.

It should be noted that the first program in this direction was organized last year under the theme Management of Agriculture and Food System.