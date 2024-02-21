Duda Signs Law To Help Ukrainians In Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed amendments to the law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens in connection with the armed conflict in the country.

This was reported by the Office of the President of Poland, Ukrinform reported.

According to the adopted law, the document, which expired on March 4, has been extended until June 30 this year.

The next step for the Polish government is to start working on "significant changes and extension of the law" after June 30, in line with the EU Council's decision to extend temporary protection for displaced persons from Ukraine until March 4, 2025.

The amendments to this law provide for the extension of the legal stay of war refugees in Poland until June 30; the permissibility of further use of buildings where war refugees from Ukraine temporarily reside in groups; and the legality of Ukrainians' permits to stay in Poland until then. In addition, the amendments to the law provide for the extension until June 30 of this year of the possibility of work by doctors, dentists, nurses and midwives from Ukraine.

Prior to that, the Polish Sejm voted on February 9 to amend the law on assistance to Ukrainians.

According to preliminary data, there are up to one million war refugees from Ukraine in Poland, who arrived in the country after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.