Award Of Distinction Presented To Algerian Documentary 'SKIES FROM ALGERIA' At 12Th Global Festival Of Journalism

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The screening of 'SKIES FROM ALGERIA' was inaugurated by His Excellency Dr. Ali Achoui, the Ambassador of Algeria to India, who graced the event with his presence and kindled excitement among the attendees by lighting the ceremonial lamp of inauguration.



Noida, India, February 20, 2024: The 12th Global Festival of Journalism, organized by the esteemed International Journalism Centre of Marwah Studios, celebrated the power of storytelling with the screening of the documentary ï¿1⁄2SKIES FROM ALGERIAï¿1⁄2 from Algeria. This captivating film, chosen as one of the top twenty documentaries from a pool of submissions, resonated deeply with the audience gathered at the festival.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Journalism Centre, expressed his delight at the successful selection of films for the festival, underscoring the importance of showcasing diverse narratives from around the world. The festival, held annually on the 12th of February, commemorates the International Day of Journalism, a significant occasion established twelve years ago by one of the worldï¿1⁄2s leading media organizations, International Journalism Centre.



Following the screening of ï¿1⁄2SKIES FROM ALGERIA,ï¿1⁄2 Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented the prestigious Award of Distinction to His Excellency Dr. Ali Achoui, in recognition of the documentaryï¿1⁄2s outstanding contribution to the festival. Additionally, a memento commemorating the 12th Global Festival of Journalism Noida was presented as a token of remembrance and appreciation.



The 12th Global Festival of Journalism Noida 2024 continues to serve as a platform for promoting cross-cultural exchange, understanding, and appreciation through the medium of documentary filmmaking. By honoring voices from diverse regions and shedding light on compelling narratives, the festival fosters dialogue, empathy, and global solidarity.



